BABYMONSTER’s DRIP becomes group’s 5th music video to hit 100 million views after BATTER UP, SHEESH, and more

It hasn’t been long since BABYMONSTER kickstarted their K-pop journey. However, within a year of their debut, the YG girl group has achieved an unprecedented standard of success. All of their songs so far are massive hits across the globe. Now, their latest title track, DRIP, which was released not even a month ago, has already surpassed a whopping 100 million views on its music video.

On November 22, approximately at 1:58 PM KST, the music video for DRIP crossed 100 million views on YouTube, and it currently has accumulated an impressive 101,551,640 views.

The song was released on November 1, 2024, so it took less than a month (approx. 21 days) for DRIP to achieve this remarkable view count on YouTube.

With this, the powerful girl group has now reached another milestone in their career. DRIP is now their 5th music video to surpass 100 million views. Their previous hits like BATTER UP, SHEESH, FOREVER, and Stuck In The Middle have also reached this impressive view count on YouTube.

Congratulations BABYMONSTER on yet another new milestone:

On November 1, BABYMONSTER unveiled DRIP as a title track for their first studio album of the same name. It also has another title track, CLIK CLAK, which was as great a hit as the other one. Their first-length album ranked high on iTunes, Circle charts, and Billboard Japan, while the titular lead track significantly contributed to the album’s success.

Advertisement

The groovy song reused the template of Baemon’s previous hits like SHEESH and BATTER UP while also presenting something new, showing the girl group’s dynamic talents.

DRIP arrived with an energetic music video, where the members showed their power-injecting moves, proving why they are considered the future leaders of K-pop.

Watch the music video for DRIP here:

BABYMONSTER is now gearing up for their first-ever world tour, HELLO MONSTERS. Starting with a Seoul concert in January 2025, they will visit various countries across the globe.

So far, they have only unveiled February and March schedules in New Jersey and Los Angeles. YG Entertainment will soon unveil the full city list for Baemon’s first world tour.

ALSO READ: NewJeans and AKMU to join Japanese pop duo YOASOBI’s December concerts in Seoul as special guests; know details