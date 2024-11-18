BABYMONSTER set to hold first-ever world tour HELLO MONSTERS in Seoul, Los Angeles and more starting January 2025; deets

BABYMONSTER, the rookie K-pop girl group, has made a very special announcement. The band will be holding a world tour for the first time ever. Titled HELLO MONSTERS, the tour will kick off in January 2025, with the first show being held in Seoul.

On November 18, 2024, YG Entertainment announced that BABYMONSTER will be going on their first-ever world tour in January 2025. The concert event will begin in Seoul, and the show will continue in North American cities, particularly New Jersey in February and Los Angeles in March. More venues and dates will be added to the tour, including Asia and Europe.

The group recently made their comeback with a full studio album titled DRIP, which consists of two title tracks, the first of the same name and the second called CLICK CLAK. The B-side tracks of the record include Love, Maybe, Really Like You, BILLIONAIRE, Love In My Heart, Woke Up In Tokyo, FOREVER, and Batter Up remix version.

BABYMONSTER is a newly formed group in 2023, managed by YG Entertainment. It is comprised of 7 members in total: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. The group released their first extended play, BABYMONS7ER, on April 1, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, SHEESH. The song has gone on to achieve over 140 million plays on Spotify and over 120 million views on YouTube.

However, they made their official debut with the single BATTER UP, which was also included in the album. The fans were instantly drawn to the group, and the song gained immense recognition. The song has already surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, and the group has gone on to achieve 10 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform. Moreover, it has crossed over 200 million views on YouTube since the song’s premiere.

The B-side tracks of the album include MONSTERS, LIKE THAT, Stuck in the Middle, and DREAM. The pop star and singer-songwriter Charlie Puth produced the track LIKE THAT for the album. Stuck in the Middle was dropped as a pre-release track for the album.

