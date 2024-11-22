NewJeans and AKMU to join Japanese pop duo YOASOBI’s December concerts in Seoul as special guests; know details

NewJeans and AKMU are confirmed to perform at Japanese pop duo YOASOBI’s upcoming concerts in Seoul. This will be the first time the J-pop duo is performing with these two K-pop groups, creating a new history. Needless to say, the tickets for the December concerts are already sold out.

According to updates on November 22, NewJeans and AKMU will be the special guest performers at YOASOBI’s upcoming concerts in Seoul. The Japanese pop duo will be beginning at the Inspire Arena as part of their ongoing 2024-2025 Asia tour, Choi-Genjitsu. NewJeans will be appearing as the guest performer on December 7, while AKMU will join YOASOBI on December 8.

All three of these acts are currently popular globally. Their collaboration on stage will not only mark a special moment for the two countries but for the global music scene as well.

According to reports, all tickets for YOASOBI’s upcoming concerts were sold out within 1 minute of going live, showing their immense popularity in Korea, along with NewJeans and sibling duo AKMU.

YOASOBI is a popular Japanese pop duo with Ayase as the composer and Ikura on vocals. The duo started its journey in 2019 and gradually rose to become one of the top acts in Japan. From holding many records to winning accolades, the two are the leading faces of the J-pop evolution. Following their Asis tour concerts in Seoul, they will also be performing at this year’s Melon Music Awards.

Advertisement

On the other hand, NewJeans became a global phenomenon since their debut in 2022. Within two years, they have reached many milestones, from music charts to award ceremonies, achieving an unprecedented standard of success. Almost all of their songs are major hits across the globe. Earlier this year, the girl group made their comeback with a double single, How Sweet. They also made their Japan debut with Supernatural. Although amid the feud between Min Hee Jin and HYBE, their future seems uncertain, rest assured, given a chance, NewJeans will continue their success streak.

AKMU is a popular K-pop duo with two siblings, Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Su Hyun. They are the vocals behind many hit K-drama OSTs. Since their debut in 2014, these sibling pairs have achieved great success.

ALSO READ: Boy Band TWS joins BTS’ V, Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy and NewJeans’ Danielle as new brand ambassador for Celine