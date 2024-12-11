Bae Doo Na recalls drinking with Goblin fame Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook; reveals how they helped her befriend Jang Do Yeon

Bae Doo Na, the popular South Korean actress, has recently appeared in the K-drama Family Matters and guest-starred in the YouTube talk show Salon Drip 2. During the conversation, she recalled a time when she met Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo and how they helped her to meet comedian Jang Do Yeon.

On December 11, 2024, Salon Drip 2 released a new episode with yet another guest and it is none other than popular actress Bae Doo Na. In conversation with the show’s host and comedian Jang Do Yeon, a memory was explored. Jang Do Yeon shared an anecdote about a private drinking session with actors Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook. Gong Yoo had invited Bae Doo Na to join them, mentioning that there was someone she might like at the gathering.

Bae Doo Na immediately asked him if it was Jang Do Yeon, unaware that Gong Yoo didn’t know she was a fan of the comedian. Gong Yoo, in a playful moment, pretended not to know, jokingly responding, “No, it’s not her.” The actress admitted that she was puzzled, wondering who else it could be, and decided to attend the gathering out of curiosity, only to find Jang Do Yeon there. Reflecting on the moment, the comedian described it as pure happiness and ecstasy on meeting Bae Doo Na that evening.

Bae Doo Na has recently appeared in the K-drama series titled Family Matters. It follows the story of a mother with the unique ability to alter people’s memories at will. Leveraging her extraordinary powers, she joins forces with her family to take down wrongdoers. Together, this group of individuals with special abilities poses as an ordinary family to navigate life while facing off against dangerous criminals. The show premiered on November 29, 2024, and is available to stream on COUPANG TV.

Apart from Bae Doo Na, the cast of the series includes Ryoo Seung Bum, Lomon, Lee Su Hyun and more. Did you like the new K-drama series?

