Squid Game season 2 EXCLUSIVE: Park Gyu Young REVEALS whopping number of times she watched season 1 of the show

Squid Game season 2 is all set to make its grand premiere, and fans are especially excited to see what happens next. Park Gyu Young is one of the newest additions to the cast and will play a key role in the show. During an interview at the premiere, she shared some insights on her much-anticipated appearance.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla at the premiere of Squid Game season 2, Park Gyu Young was asked how many times she watched the first season of the show. The actress said, “Actually, I have watched season 1 about 50 times.” The whopping number is surely surprising and showcases her fondness for the franchise, which proves she has a deeper understanding of the story.

Furthermore, Park Gyu Young was also asked how much she relates to the character No Eul. The actress replied, “I could empathize with my new character because the character has such a good story,” and asked fans to look forward to watching her in the show. No Eul is a former soldier and North Korean defector whose sole mission is to reunite with the baby she was forced to leave behind in North Korea.

Watch the full Squid Game 2 premiere and Park Gyu Young's interview below:

However, one interesting aspect of Park Gyu Young’s character is that she is never seen wearing the green uniform that players who enter the game wear. This raises the question: if No Eul isn’t a player, what role does she play? With her military background, she could potentially be a guard. While guards in the first season were not given lead roles or backstories, No Eul’s involvement might offer viewers deeper insights into the game’s inner workings.

Another intriguing possibility is that No Eul could be an ally of Jun Ho, the police officer played by Wi Ha Joon, who infiltrated the game in Season 1 while searching for his missing brother, the Front Man.

Directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk, Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, on Netflix. Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

