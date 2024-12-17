Bae Doo Na reveals Won Bin taught her how to bike; Advises co-star Lee Soo Hyun about public dating

Bae Doo Na, the popular South Korean actress, has recently appeared in the K-drama Family Matters and guest-starred in the YouTube talk show Salty Brother Shin Dong Yup. In the show, she has revealed a nostalgic story from 25 years ago about learning how to bike from K-drama star Won Bin.

On December 16, 2024, Bae Doo Na appeared in the YouTube show Salty Brother Shin Dong Yup. During the interview, Jung Ho Chul brought up an interesting anecdote, mentioning that Bae Doo Na had learned to ride a bike from actor Won Bin. She confirmed the story, explaining that during the filming of the drama Madness at the age of 20, she didn’t know how to ride a two-wheeled bike. When she shared this with the director, he decided to incorporate a scene where Won Bin teaches her to ride. Thanks to that experience, she said she is now confident enough to commute by bike.

Bae Doo Na also shared her thoughts on public dating, expressing concerns about how it might overshadow her professional identity. She explained that while she could voluntarily disclose her relationship, she believes actors should be able to take on diverse roles without their private lives influencing their public image. She added that seeing an article referring to her as ‘so-and-so’s girlfriend’ instead of ‘Actress Bae Doo Na’ would make her upset.

When Shin Dong Yup jokingly asked for advice for newcomer Lee Soo Hyun on avoiding public relationships, Bae Doo Na quipped that it’s best to try dating without getting caught.

Bae Doo Na has recently appeared in the K-drama series titled Family Matters. It follows the story of a mother with the unique ability to alter people’s memories at will. Leveraging her extraordinary powers, she joins forces with her family to take down wrongdoers. Together, this group of individuals with special abilities poses as an ordinary family to navigate life while facing off against dangerous criminals. The show premiered on November 29, 2024, and is available to stream on COUPANG TV.

Apart from Bae Doo Na, the cast of the series includes Ryoo Seung Bum, Lomon, Lee Soo Hyun and more. Did you like the new K-drama series?

