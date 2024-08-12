Bae Jin Young launches personal Instagram account after leaving CIX and becoming FA; Follow him here

Bae Jin Young, the noted former CIX member and K-pop idol who recently parted ways with the boy group and its agency C9 Entertainment has now launched his personal Instagram account. The ex-CIX member also posted a series of selfies as his first post.

On August 12, 2024, seven days after CIX’s agency C9 Entertainment announced that Bae Jin Young had parted ways with them, the K-pop idol opened his personal Instagram account.

Bae Jin Young became a free agent (FA) after parting ways with C9 Entertainment on August 1, 2024. Now, Bae Jin Young has created his personal Instagram account and has also posted a series of selfies with the caption ‘Hi’.

Follow Bae Jin Young on Instagram here:

This marks Bae Jin Young’s first activity as a free agent and parting ways with C9 Entertainment and CIX.

Meanwhile, on August 5, 2024, C9 Entertainment confirmed in a statement that Bae Jin Young had ended his exclusive contract with them and would be terminating all activities with CIX as a result.

Bae Jin Young is a famous South Korean singer who first reached the heights of popularity as a member of CIX and Wanna One. He finished at the tenth position in Produce 101 Season 2 and debuted as a member of the wildly noted boy group Wanna One. Soon Wanna One disbanded on December 31, 2018, and had its last concert on January 27, 2019.

Advertisement

Afterward, Bae Jin Young announced his first-ever fan-meet Asia tour IM YOUNG across South Korea, Hongkong, Taiwan, and more.

Bae Jin Young finally marked his debut as a soloist on April 26, 2019, with his single album Hard to Say Goodbye which he composed himself. Later, in July 2019, Bae Jin Young finally debuted as a member of CIX under C9 Entertainment, he was the center, face, and lead dancer of the boy group.

Bae Jin Young marked his acting debut with a lead role in WhyNot Media's original web K-drama User Not Found in 2021 in the role of Shin Yi Jun. He marked his big screen debut with the Thailand-Singapore film The Antique Shop in 2022.

ALSO READ: Bae Jin Young exits CIX following exclusive contract termination with C9 Entertainment; becomes free agent