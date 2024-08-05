Bae Jin Young exits CIX following exclusive contract termination with C9 Entertainment; becomes free agent

Bae Jin Young, the famous K-pop star and member of the boy group CIX who was reported to have terminated his contract has been confirmed to have left C9 Entertainment.

According to new developments, Bae Jin Young has departed from CIX after his exclusive contract termination with C9 Entertainment.

On August 5, 2024, CIX’s agency C9 Entertainment issued a statement through the boy group’s official social media handles. In the statement, C9 Entertainment went on to inform about the future activities of CIX.

Bae Jin Young has terminated his exclusive contract with C9 Entertainment and has consequently become a free agent.

First of all, C9 Entertainment confirmed that they have terminated their exclusive contract with Bae Jin Young as of August 1, 2024. While they expressed their gratitude to Bae Jin Young for his handwork as a member of CIX they asked for their continued support in his future endeavors.

Furthermore, C9 Entertainment has confirmed that Bae Jin Young will be terminating all group activities with CIX after the contract termination. CIX will continue to be promoted as a group of four members, including BX, Seunghun, Yonghee, and Hyunsuk.

Additionally, the CIX’s agency also confirmed that the boy group is currently working on a new comeback album to be released in the second half of the year alongside new performances. Finally, they thanked the fans for their continued support and asked for the same in CIX’s future activities.

Read C9 Entertainment’s notice regarding Bae Jin Young’s contact termination here:

Bae Jin Young is a South Korean singer and actor who initially began as a member of the K-pop boy group Wanna One after the band disbanded on January 27, 2019, he was revealed as a member of CIX.

He is also known for finishing in the tenth place in the survival reality show Produce 101 season 2.

Bae Jin Young debuted as a member of CIX in July 2019 as the center, face, and lead dancer of the boy group. Meanwhile, he also debuted as a soloist with the release of his single album Hard to Say Goodbye in April of the same year.

