Bae Suzy, Gong Yoo's label Management Soop faces setback as court dismisses trademark infringement case against ex-Afreeca TV

According to a K-media report, a recent ruling on October 4 by the 60th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court dismissed a preliminary injunction request filed by Management Soop, a celebrity management company representing high-profile stars like Bae Suzy, Gong Yoo, and more, against Forest Co., Ltd. The legal conflict centered on allegations of trademark infringement that Management Soop claimed could tarnish the image of its actors.

The court, led by Judge Lim Hae Ji, recognized the similarity between the business names of both entities. However, it determined that the two operate in distinctly different arenas, Management Soop focuses on celebrity management and video content production, while Forest Co., Ltd. runs a live-streaming platform. This divergence led the court to conclude that there was insufficient evidence to establish a competitive or overlapping relationship between the two companies.

Management Soop had argued that the rebranding of Forest Co., Ltd. from its former name, AfreecaTV, could potentially damage the reputation of its actors and the hard-earned credibility of its brand. The management team expressed concerns that the negative associations linked to some streamers under the AfreecaTV banner could adversely affect the public perception of its high-profile clients. They claimed that any damage incurred was irreversible, thus prompting their decision to take legal action.

Despite these concerns, the court found the evidence presented by Management Soop to be lacking. It ruled that the materials submitted did not convincingly demonstrate that the name Forest Co., Ltd. was widely recognized or posed a significant risk of confusion in the market. The judge noted that Forest Co., Ltd.'s broadcasting support activities and partnerships did not significantly overlap with those of Management Forest, thereby failing to establish a case for potential confusion.

With this ruling, Forest Co., Ltd. is now free to use its new trademark without the threat of legal obstacles, allowing the company to pursue its ambitions for global market expansion. The decision has seemingly brought a close to the legal disputes between these two entities, allowing both to continue their operations without further contention. Meanwhile, Management Soop is also home to, Nam Joo Hyuk, Ging Hyo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, and more renowned K-celebs,

