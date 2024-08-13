‘Be more considerate’: IVE’s Jang Wonyoung hits back at sasaeng fans who invade her personal space during off-time

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung took to the fan communication app to address her concerns surrounding her invasion of privacy. She requested her fans to be a bit more respectful of her personal space. Fans are speculating that she has hinted at sasaeng fans who completely disregard artists’ privacy.

On August 12, 2024, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung directly spoke about fans invading her privacy on many occasions. On the fan communication application LYSN Bubble, she sent an elaborate message mentioning how she feels uneasy when strangers suddenly push their phones or cameras toward her during her personal time. She added a crying emoji to convey her distress and kindly asked for more consideration, saying she would greatly appreciate it.

Following the release of her message, some speculated that Jang Won Young might be addressing sasaeng fans, leading to a wave of reactions from fans and netizens alike. Many noted that her words were more of a polite request rather than a direct critique, with some remarking on how difficult it must have been for someone usually so composed to speak out. Others praised her for handling the situation with such grace, suggesting that her comments were likely directed at fans who overstepped boundaries.



IVE is a K-pop girl group that consists of six members in total, which include Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They debuted in 2021 with the album Eleven and took the K-pop community by storm. Following the release of their single Love Dive, the group achieved commercial success and took top spots on the South Korean local charts. Moreover, it also won multiple accolades, including Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

Advertisement

In 2023, the group released their first full album, I’ve IVE, with the title track I Am. Furthermore, they also went on to release another EP in the same year titled I’VE MINE, three singles, Either Way, Off the Record, and Baddie. The group also made their comeback with the mini-album IVE SWITCH along with the title track HEYA in 2024.