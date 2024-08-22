Beginner-friendly K-drama pack: 10 shows like Reply 1988, Crash Landing on You, and more to start your Hallyu journey with

Are you new to the impressive world of K-dramas? Don't worry, you're in for a treat! K-dramas offer a unique blend of romance, drama, and amazing storytelling that has impressed audiences worldwide. To help you dive into this exciting genre, we've curated a list of 10 beginner-friendly K-dramas that will introduce you to the magic of Korean storytelling.

Whether you're a fan of heartwarming romances, thrilling mysteries, or coming-of-age tales, this curated list has something for everyone. From classic favorites to modern hits, these K-dramas will leave you wanting more. So, grab your snacks, get cozy, and start on a journey through the enchanting world of K-dramas!

Here is the list of the top 7 beginner-friendly K-dramas

1. Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You follows a South Korean heiress who accidentally paraglides into North Korea, where she meets a North Korean officer. Despite their differences, they develop a deep bond filled with humor, drama, and touching moments.

Their journey is a mix of thrilling adventures and heartfelt romance, making it a must-watch for K-drama fans.

2. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon centers on Do Bong Soon, a woman born with incredible superhuman strength. She dreams of creating a video game with herself as the main character but ends up being hired as a bodyguard for a wealthy and eccentric CEO, Ahn Min Hyuk.

Advertisement

As they navigate various challenges, their relationship blossoms into a charming romance. The drama is a delightful blend of comedy, action, and heartwarming moments, making it a favorite among K-drama fans.

3. Descendants of the Sun

In Descendants of the Sun, Captain Yoo Si-jin, a Special Forces officer, meets Dr. Kang Mo-yeon, a surgeon, in a war-torn country. Their relationship develops as they face dangerous missions and medical emergencies together.

The drama is filled with action, romance, and emotional moments, making it a captivating watch for K-drama fans who enjoy intense and heartfelt stories. The chemistry between the leads and the thrilling plot keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.

4. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

In What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, a self-absorbed CEO, Lee Young Joon, is shocked when his efficient secretary, Kim Mi So, decides to quit after nine years. Determined to keep her, he embarks on a mission to change her mind. As they navigate this journey, their professional relationship evolves into a charming romance.

Advertisement

The drama is filled with humor, heartwarming moments, and undeniable chemistry between the leads, making it a delightful watch for K-drama fans who enjoy light-hearted romantic comedies.

5. Healer

In Healer, a skilled night courier named Seo Jung Hoo, known as Healer gets caught up in a conspiracy involving a determined reporter and a hidden past. As they uncover secrets, their journey is filled with thrilling action, romance, and mystery. This drama is perfect for K-drama fans who love a mix of excitement and heartfelt moments.

6. My Love from the Star

In My Love from the Star, an alien named Do Min Joon, who landed on Earth 400 years ago, lives quietly until he meets Cheon Song Yi, a famous actress in modern-day Korea. As they grow closer, their relationship blossoms into a unique romance filled with fantasy and comedy.

The drama beautifully blends heartwarming moments with humorous scenes, making it a must-watch for K-drama fans who enjoy a mix of romance and fantasy.

Advertisement

7. Reply 1988

In Reply 1988, the story centers on five childhood friends and their families living in the same neighborhood in 1988. The drama captures the essence of friendship, family, and everyday life, making it both heartwarming and relatable.

With its nostalgic setting and touching moments, it beautifully portrays the ups and downs of growing up and the strong bonds that form within a close-knit community. This drama is perfect for K-drama fans who enjoy heartfelt stories about love, friendship, and family.

Exploring K-dramas can be an exciting journey, especially with a beginner-friendly pack. These dramas offer a mix of genres, from heartwarming romances to thrilling mysteries, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

These dramas, like Itaewon Class, offer relatable stories and captivating characters that resonate with viewers. From everyday struggles to epic adventures, there’s a wide range of genres to explore.

This selection introduces you to the unique charm and cultural nuances of Korean storytelling, making it perfect for new fans. Whether you’re seeking light-hearted fun or deep emotional journeys, this pack has something for everyone. Enjoy the captivating world of K-dramas and discover your new favorite show!

ALSO READ: 7 Rom-com K-dramas airing in August: Jung Hae In-Jung So Min's Love Next Door, Shin Min Ah-Kim Young Dae's No Gain, No Love and more