7 Rom-com K-dramas airing in August: Jung Hae In-Jung So Min's Love Next Door, Shin Min Ah-Kim Young Dae's No Gain, No Love and more

K-dramas are known for brilliant romance comedies globally. Fans have been blessed with 7 new romance comedies which are airing this August. Viewers can catch Jung Hae In-Jung So Min's Love Next Door, Shin Min Ah-Kim Young Dae's No Gain No Love, Shin Hyun Been-Moon Sang Min's Cinderella at 2 AM and many more fun and exciting rom-com K-dramas.

Love Next Door

Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the role of a successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Baek Seok Ryu leaves her successful job in the US and also breaks off her engagement and comes back to South Korea. Now back at home, she meets her neighbor Choi Seung Hyo, who seems perfect in every way, once more.

Love Next Door airs every Saturday and Sunday.

Cinderella at 2 AM

The drama tells the story of a realistic woman Han Yoon Seo who is hard-working and good-natured. She is a manager at a credit card company and earns well. Seo Joo Won is a chaebol heir with good looks and a kind heart. He joins Han Yoon Seo's team disguised as a newcomer in the company. Han Yoon Seo accepts money in exchange for dumping Seo Joo Won but he tries to make her stay and change her mind.

Advertisement

Cinderella at 2 AM is scheduled to air on August 24. Sin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min play the leads.

No Gain, No Love

Shin Min Ah plays the role of Son Ha Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook to get the promotion.

No Gain, No Love is scheduled to air on August 26.

Love Andante

The drama is set in a fictional setting in which South Korea and North Korea decide to choose peace 70 years after the Korean War. South Korea and North Korea implement the Peace Village Project in the Goseong DMZ.

Love Andante airs every Wednesday and Thursday. Kwon Hyun Bi and Song Ji Woo appear in the main roles.

Advertisement

Romance in the House

The story revolves around a once-loving family that ends up separating. Byun Moo Jin and Geum Ae Yoon were happily married with two kids, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae. After Moo Jin's various attempts to start a business fail and end up affecting the family, Ae Yoo separates from him and takes custody of the children.

Years later, Mi Rae is the MD of a mart, while Hyun Jae is a charming man. Moo Jin now owns a villa and wants to reconcile with his family. Mi Rae is totally against the idea and on the other hand, Hyun Jae supports his father. Meanwhile, Mi Rae gets involved with Nam Tae Pyung but he hides that he is the son of the owner of the mart she works at.

Romance in the House airs every Saturday and Sunday.

DNA Lover

DNA Lovers revolves around a researcher who dumps her playboy boyfriend and decides to find a partner with whom she is genetically compatible. On her journey, she comes across an obstetrician-gynecologist and a firefighter. The drama explores themes of friendship, love, and life.

Advertisement

DNA Lover airs every Saturday and Sunday.

Bad Memory Eraser

Bad Memory Eraser is the story of a star tennis player who unfortunately goes through an injury. This leads him to have very low self-esteem which hinders his life. With the help of a magic eraser, he deletes the painful memory and now his self-esteem overflows. His manipulated love is a scientist from a research centre.

The drama airs every Friday and Saturday. Kim Jaejoong, Jin Se Yeon, Lee Jong Won and Yang Hye Ji take on the main roles.

ALSO READ: Shin Hyun Been says 'didn't feel 14-year age difference' with Moon Sang Min while filming Cinderella at 2 AM