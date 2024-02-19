Beyond Evil starring Shin Ha Kyun-Yeo Jin Goo celebrates 3 years: Top 4 reasons to watch psychological thriller

Beyond Evil starring Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Shin Rok, Choi Sung Eun and Choi Dae Hoon was released on February 19, 2021. The psychological thriller tells the story of a series of murders which take place in a small town and two detectives who are very different from each other come together to catch the real culprit. The story is filled with many interesting twists and turns. Here are the top 4 reasons to check it out.

Beyond Evil starring Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun: Top 4 reasons to watch the psychological crime thriller

Grey characters

Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun took on the lead roles in Beyond Evil. Shin Ha Kyun plays a police officer who was under suspicion of murdering his own sister when he was a teenager. Even years after being cleared of the charges, he is still looked at with a hint of doubt by all, so much so that he starts explaining the situation to anyone and plays along with whatever the other wishes to believe. But he has not given up on solving the mystery of his sister's death. He might seem aloof but inside he is caring and kind. Yeo Jin Goo plays a young police officer who is senior in position and is the son of high-ranking police personnel who is a national figure. Due to some reasons, he is posted to the small town where serial murders start taking place. He too has his dark secrets which he tries to hide. In the drama, no character is shown to be perfect or entirely good. Everyone comes in a shade of grey.

Twists and turns

Beyond Evil is a psychological thriller and hence comes with a lot of mysteries in the plot. Many a time the story turns towards a direction which might have been hard to predict and speculate. One might think that a drama like this would follow a certain pattern but it defies most rules and plays with the minds of the viewers which makes it hard to predict who is the actual murderer. The audience starts to question each character and their motives and suspecting whether they can be the actual murderers.

Multi-layered writing

The mystery drama does not just focus on the serial murder case. It carefully explores the relationship between the characters and builds on it. Each character has a reason for being a certain way and why they say and do things. Everyone has a backstory which shapes their narratives. The story also jumps back and forth in time to give a more holistic view. It slowly detangles all the webs and uncovers the truth. Moreover, there are several heartfelt and emotional moments and the drama doesn't just provide a thrill.

Acting

Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Shin Rok, Choi Sung Eun and Choi Dae Hoon took on the main roles in the drama. All the actors do justice to the roles that they played. Shin Ha Kyun was very believable as the police officer who has been wronged all through his life and a part of his humanity goes missing. Yeo Jin Goo plays the elite police officer who is a misfit in the small town. They have sour feelings towards one another until the very end but decide to work together to catch the culprit.

