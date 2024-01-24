Shin Ha Kyun, Jin Goo, Lee Jung Ha, and Jo Ah Ram confirmed as leads for upcoming office drama Audit

Actor Shin Ha Kyun, Jin Goo, Lee Jung Ha, and Jo Ah Ram have been confirmed to lead an upcoming tvN drama Audit (working title)!

Audit is an office drama that follows the lives of the employees working at JU Construction Company. The plot revolves around a middle-aged, cold-blooded team leader of an audit office, who manages a team full of newly joined millennials and GenZ. Together, they unravel the corrupt activities taking place within the office premises.

Shin Ha Kyun and Lee Jung Ha will play team leader and rookie employee in new drama Audit

In the forthcoming drama Audit, veteran actor Shin Ha Kyun will take on the lead as Shin Cha Il, the audit office head at JU Construction. He is a hard-working professional who has excellent negotiation skills that can easily thrash his rivals. He is someone who is known for his determination and good sense of judgment, but at the same time, he leaves no mercy for those who are involved in wrongdoings such as embezzlement. His ability to remain unfazed by circumstances sets him apart from others, as he doesn’t let his emotions overpower him.

Actor Lee Jung Ha will portray the role of Goo Han Soo, a newly hired employee at the audit office, who is the epitome of the MZ generation. His intention to join the company is to get transferred to the Florida branch of JU Construction. His dream gets shattered as he confronts his callous leader Shin Cha Il, who is hard to get along with. Unlike his boss, Goo Han Soo is kind-hearted and possesses affection for his coworkers. He sometimes lands into trouble because of his behavior and is almost on the verge of getting fired.

Advertisement

About Jin Goo, and Jo Ah Ram’s characters

Actor Jin Goo will assume the role of the Vice President of JU Construction Hwang Dae Woong, who has a magnetic aura that convinces people to side with him. He is the youngest son of the company’s founder and he aims to beat his older siblings to take over the position of the firm’s president. To his disappointment, authorities decide to hire Shin Cha Il as the audit team leader and Hwang Dae Woong’s ambition to become president takes a back seat.

Actress Jo Ah Ram will essay the character of Yoon Seo Jin, another rookie employee who is extremely dedicated to her career and wants to focus on learning and growing. She is egoistic and doesn’t really connect with her colleague Goo Han Soo, who is known for her happy-go-lucky nature. Yoon Seo Jin and Vice President Hwang Dae Woong seem to have known each other since childhood, but they pretend to be strangers at the workplace.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat