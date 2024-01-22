Yeo Jin Goo in talks to lead historical rom-com drama Saeraenadae after Jo Byeong Kyu's refusal

Yeo Jin Goo, renowned for his lead roles in popular K-dramas such as Hotel Del Luna and Beyond Evil, is reportedly considering a comeback to the small screen. Currently in talks, he is exploring the possibility of taking on a lead role in the upcoming historical romantic-comedy drama Saeraenadae.

Yeo Jin Goo in talks for historical rom-com Saeraenadae

On January 22, reports surfaced that Yeo Jin Goo is in discussions to take on a role in the upcoming drama Saeraenadae, according to industry insiders. In response to the news, Yeo Jin Goo's agency, J Full Entertainment, confirmed that Saeraenadae is one of the projects he has received an offer for, indicating ongoing considerations for his potential involvement.

Against the backdrop of a virtual Joseon, Saeraenadae unfolds a romantic tale between a prince of Joseon aspiring to find happiness beyond the confines of the country and a young woman from a humble background seeking success and joy within Joseon. Yeo Jin Goo has been presented with the opportunity to take on the male lead character of Park Yeong in Saeraenadae. Park Yeong is a prince of Joseon who conceals his identity by posing as a reclusive unemployed individual. Notably, Jo Byeong Gyu was initially in discussions for the role, but he ultimately declined the offer.

More about Yeo Jin Goo

Debuting in 2005 with the film Sad Movie, Yeo Jin Goo has built a notable career with appearances in various projects. His journey includes roles in dramas such as Il Ji Mae, Ja Myung Go, Giant, and The Moon Embracing the Sun. The actor left a lasting impression with his inaugural lead role in the film Hwayi: A Monster Boy and further strengthened his standing as a prominent actor through performances in films like Shoot Me in the Heart and 1987. Additionally, he made impactful contributions to the small screen with roles in dramas like Orange Marmalade, The Crowned Clown, Hotel Del Luna, and Beyond Evil.

Advertisement

In 2022, Yeo Jin Goo was last featured in the tvN fantasy-melodrama Link: Eat, Love, Kill, where he portrayed a sous chef at a high-end restaurant alongside Moon Ga Young. Subsequently, marking his return to the big screen after a five-year hiatus, Yeo starred in the fantasy film Ditto, a remake of the 2000 film bearing the same title.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Top 10 psychological thriller K-dramas that will keep you guessing