Bae Suzy, BTS, IU, and more: 11 Korean celebrities who are honored with national titles by fans

BTS, IU, Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, and many others have been honored with national titles, showcasing the abundance of incredible talent in South Korea. The country has nurtured numerous artists who have achieved global fame and recognition. As a result, South Korea takes immense pride in its celebrities, often bestowing them with titles in recognition of their contributions. Being bestowed with the title of 'Nation's ____' is perhaps the greatest honor for any celebrity or public figure. These titles reflect the immense love and admiration they receive from both the nation and their fans. Such accolades underscore their significant impact on South Korean culture and society.

Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy has enjoyed a highly successful career in the entertainment industry, excelling as both an actress and an idol. Making her debut at the young age of 16, she earned the esteemed title of Nation's First Love following her standout performance in the 2012 romance film Architecture 101. With her timeless beauty, charisma, and widespread popularity, Suzy's accolade is well-deserved.

BTS

The Ministry of Education has honored beloved boy band BTS with the esteemed title of Living National Treasure, a distinction they share with revered figures such as Parasite’s director Bong Joon Ho and football player Son Heung Min, among others. As the IT Boy group of South Korea, BTS is the sole idol group to receive this prestigious accolade.

IU

With her angelic persona and captivating voice, IU, often referred to as the princess of K-pop, was honored with the titles of Nation's Sweetheart and Nation's Little Sister upon rising to prominence at the tender age of 15.

Park Bo Gum

Best known for his boyish charm, actor Park Bo Gum has been affectionately dubbed by the South Korean public as the Nation's Boyfriend, a title that suits him perfectly due to his undeniable charm. In addition, he has earned the title of Nation's Crown Prince for his easygoing and high-class image, as well as the Nation's Man of Good Influence for his kindness and politeness.

Yeo Jin Goo

Yeo Jin Goo, with his innocence and charisma, holds the title of Nation's Little Brother, a fitting designation given his start as a well-known child actor at the age of eight. Now a formidable leading man, Jin Goo is best known for his roles in the 2019 supernatural drama Hotel del Luna and Link: Eat Love Kill.

Girls’ Generation

Girls' Generation has firmly held the title of the nation's girl group, and it's hardly surprising given their immense talent. As one of the biggest female K-pop groups in South Korea, Girls' Generation played a pivotal role in boosting K-pop's popularity abroad. Their significant contributions to both their country and their subsequent international success rightfully earned them this prestigious title.

EXO

After garnering numerous awards and nominations both domestically and internationally, including being the first non-royal figures to be featured on the Burj Khalifa and performing at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the boy band EXO was officially bestowed with the title of Nation's Pick by the Korean Government in 2018.

Jun Ji Hyun

Several actresses have been honored with the title of Nation's First Love, and Hallyu actress and established leading lady Jun Ji Hyun is certainly among them. With her widespread popularity and demand in South Korea, it's no wonder that she was the highest-paid actress in the industry in 2020. Even now, she remains one of the most sought-after actresses with a large fan base.

Rain

After marrying actress Kim Tae Hee, this idol humorously earned the title of The Nation's Thief for stealing the heart of the beloved Korean goddess. Rain and Tae Hee exchanged vows on January 19, 2017, and have since become one of the industry's power couples. They are proud parents of two children, born in 2017 and 2019.

AKMU

AKMU, the talented sibling duo composed of Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Su Hyun, is fondly referred to as the national sibling duo by the South Korean people. Rising to prominence with their distinctive musical style, the siblings gained recognition as the winners of the second season of K-Pop Star. They commenced their activities under the management of YG Entertainment in April 2014.

Eric Nam

Talented, charming, and intelligent, Eric Nam is affectionately known as the nation’s Boyfriend. Renowned for his caring nature and impeccable manners, he has captured the hearts of the South Korean public. Additionally, he holds the humorous title of One Eric Nam per household. Fans often express the desire for one Eric Nam per family, praising his manners and personality and suggesting that the country needs more people like him.

