'We've taken classes together': When Kim Min Jae spoke about attending university with Yeo Jin Goo

Kim Min Jae and Yeo Jin Goo are widely known for their uncanny resemblance. The K-drama actors attended university together which was revealed by Dr. Romantic 3 star Kim Min Jae. He also revealed what people who have seen him and Hotel Del Luna star Yeo Jin Goo together in real life thought about their resemblance.

Kim Min Jae and Yeo Jin Goo attended university together

The two South Korean actors are known for their amazing acting skills as well as their handsome faces. However, there were many times when fans were confused between the two as they looked so similar to each other. Kim Min Jae had once revealed during an interview that they were classmates. Kim Min Jae said, "I am a University classmate of Yeo Jin Goo. I took a year off before starting my college studies so we became classmates. We have taken classes together and also had meals often." The Dali & Cocky Prince actor said, "People who have seen me and Yeo Jin Goo together in person have said that we don't look that similar in real life." Fans and viewers also say that they have very similar voices and about this Kim Min Jae amusingly added, "We often hear that our voices also sound similar, but Yeo Jin Goo's voice is way deeper than mine. His voice is as deep as 300 floors below the basement".

About Kim Min Jae and Yeo Jin Goo

Kim Min Jae is a well-known actor and is popular for his roles in Dali & Cocky Prince, Tempted, and Hit the Top. He recently appeared in the drama Dr. Romantic 3 along with his close friends and actors Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop. He's currently serving in the military as he recently began his training on September 18. Yeo Jin Goo debuted in the year 2005 in a film named Sad Movie. He is known as the Nation's little brother in South Korea. Yeo Jin Goo is known for his roles in Orange Marmalade, Hotel Del Luna, Beyond Evil, Link: Eat, Love, Kill. He previously appeared in the film Ditto along with Cho Yi Hyun.

