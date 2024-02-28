Hijacking: Yeo Jin Goo and Ha Jung Woo starrer crime thriller confirms June release

Hijacking is an upcoming crime thriller film starring Ha Jung Woo, Yeo Jin Goo, Sung Dong Il, and Chae Soo Bin which is set to release this June. Anticipation runs as the star cast comes together for this exciting film. The story revolves around a plane hijack in the 1970s. Yeo Jin Goo is known for his work in Beyond Evil, Hotel Del Luna, and more. Ha Jung Woo has appeared in films like The Handmaiden, Road to Boston, and more.

Hijacking featuring Ha Jung Woo, Yeo Jin Goo, Sung Dong Il, and Chae Soo Bin confirms June release

On February 28, the crime thriller Hijacking announced its June 2024 release. The film will be starring Ha Jung Woo, Yeo Jin Goo, Sung Dong Il, and Chae Soo Bin in key roles. Ha Jung Woo will take on the role of the pilot of the hijacked plane who was once in the airforce. Yeo Jin Goo will play a passenger on the hijacked plane. The film is set in the 1970s when aeroplane hijackings were a common occurrence. Kim Kyoung Chan wrote the script for the film. He is known to have written for hits like Hit-and-Run Squad, 1987: When The Day Comes , and Cart. Kim Sung Han took charge of directing the movie. He is known to have worked on 1987, Ashfall and Asura.

Advertisement

More about Ha Jung Woo and Yeo Jin Goo

Ha Jung Woo made his debut in 2003 with the drama Honest Living and the film Madeleine. The actor is well known for starring in hit films like The Handmaiden, The Chaser, The Terror Live, The Assassination, Tunnel,1987: When the Day Comes, Along With the Cops series, Boston 1947, and many more.

Yeo Jin Goo started off as a child actor in 2005 with the film Sad Movie. The actor has appeared in several hit dramas including Beyond Evil, Hotel Del Luna, Orange Marmalade, The Crowned Clown, Link: Eat, Love, Kill, and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Jun Young, Lee Jae Wook, and Hong Su Zu form unexpected alliance to seize power in The Impossible Heir