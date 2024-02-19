'You made this possible': BTS' Jungkook reacts to Male Artist of the Year win at 2024 People's Choice Awards

BTS's Jungkook has made history by winning the Male Artist of the Year award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. This remarkable achievement not only celebrates his talent but also makes him the first Asian artist to receive this prestigious honor. Jungkook expresses his heartfelt gratitude to BTS's incredible fanbase worldwide, recognizing their unwavering support as the driving force behind this groundbreaking accomplishment.

BTS’ Jungkook thanks fans for 2024 People’s Choice Awards win

BTS' Jungkook made history at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, clinching the Male Artist of the Year title on February 19 IST. This momentous win not only marked a significant milestone for Jungkook but also positioned him as the first Asian artist to achieve this honor.

His agency, BIGHIT Music shared Jungkook's heartfelt acceptance message on BTS' official Twitter, as the idol is serving his military service. In the message shared he expressed gratitude to the devoted ARMYs for their continuous love and support, emphasizing that they made this historic win possible.

Take a look at Jungkook’s message here:

Jungkook's victory comes after a stellar 2023, highlighted by the release of his all-English solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3. Featuring collaborations with international artists like Latto, Jack Harlow, and Usher, the album showcased Jungkook's versatility and global appeal.

Jungkook also held his first solo concert GOLDEN On Stage: Live in December 2023, setting records and solidifying his solo success, before enlisting in the South Korean military for his mandatory military service. Jungkook's journey continues to break barriers and redefine standards in the music industry, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.

Jungkook and Stray Kids bag nods at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

At the 2024 People's Choice Awards, BTS's Jungkook secured the prestigious Male Artist of the Year title. Nominated for Pop Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Collaboration Song of the Year for Seven featuring Latto, Jungkook showcased his multifaceted talent and global impact.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids celebrated their victory as Group/Duo of the Year. Formed in 2017, the group, consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, continues to make waves. With their EP Rock-Star released in November 2023, Stray Kids demonstrated their versatility, earning accolades and setting records throughout the year. Grateful for the honor, the group thanked their devoted fanbase, STAYS, for the precious award, marking another milestone in their impressive journey.

