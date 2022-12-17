The ultimate list of must-watch thrilling serial killer K-dramas

Keep scrolling for a carefully curated assortment of the best thrilling serial killer K-Dramas with a heavy plot involving crime, mystery, and the perfect dose of adrenaline rush.

The ultimate list of must-watch thrilling serial killer K-dramas

Have you been looking for heart-pounding K-dramas to give you an instant adrenaline rush? Or are you looking for a change of pace from your usual mushy-romance-filled dramas? Well, you are in luck because when it comes to adrenaline-boosting dramas, you certainly cannot do better than a nail-biting serial killer K-drama. This time we have hand-selected the best thrilling serial killer K-dramas that revolve around a complex murder mystery. In fact, every enlisted K-drama has in-depth characters and terrific storytelling that has the power to give you a rush of emotions that is bound to make you gasp. 

So what are you waiting for? Keep reading for a list of the best thrilling K-dramas that not only feature top-notch adventures, and gritty experiences but interestingly revolve around suspenseful serial killer plots. 

1. Beyond Evil 

Beyond Evil (2021)

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Yeo Jin Goo

Director: Shim Na Yeon

Writer: Kim Su Jin

Year of release: 2021

OTT Platform: Netflix

Beyond Evil (2021) Rating: 8.1/10

Read the full review of Beyond Evil (2021) here.

Beyond Evil is a 2021 South Korean TV that aired on JTBC. The thrilling K-drama revolves around two fearless men who go to extreme lengths to find a serial killer and uncover the murderer's identity. 

2. Mouse 

Mouse (2021)

Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, Kyung Soo Jin

Director: Choi Joon Bae, Kang Cheol Woo

Writer: Choi Ran

Year of release: 2021

OTT Platform: Viu, Rakuten Viki

Mouse (2021) Rating: 8.7/10

Read the full review of Mouse (2021) here.

Mouse is a thriller K-drama starring Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, and Kyung Soo. The storyline of the exhilarating show follows a seat-gripping confrontation of police officer Jeong Ba Reum played by Lee Seung Gi with a serial killer.

3. Memorist 

Memorist (2020)

Cast: Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young, Jo Sung Ha

Director: Kim Whee, Oh Seung Yeol, So Jae Hyun

Writer: Ahn Do Ha, Hwang Ha Na

Year of release: 2020

OTT Platform:  Rakuten Viki

Memorist (2020) Rating: 7.7/10

If you love thrilling dramas, you are going to love this South Korean TV series starring Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young, and Jo Sung Ha. Memorist is one of the best serial killer K-dramas based on the premise that Dong Baek has the power to read minds which helps him to solve crime mysteries. 

4. Life on Mars 

Life on Mars (2018)

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Park Sung Woong, Go Ah Sung, Oh Dae Hwan, Noh Jong Hyun

Director: Lee Jung Hyo

Writer: Life on Mars by Matthew Graham

Year of release: 2018

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Life on Mars Rating: 8.1/10

Life on Mars is another thrilling K-drama that’s based on Han Tae Joo played by Jung Kyung Ho who leads a crime investigation team. The storyline follows an accident after which Han Tae Joo finds himself in 1988 and tries to get back to the present while solving a serial murder mystery.

5. Tunnel 

Tunnel (2017)

Cast: Choi Jin Hyuk, Yoon Hyun Min, Lee Yoo Young

Director: Shin Yong Hwi

Writer: Lee Eun Mi

Year of release: 2017 

OTT Platform: Netflix

Tunnel (2017) Rating: 8.3/10

Tunnel is an intriguing K-drama starring Choi Jin Hyuk, Yoon Hyun Min, and Lee Yoo Young. The thrilling show is inspired by the Hwaseong serial murders. The show is one of the most-loved serial killer K-dramas that involves elements of time travel and a seat-gripping serial killer mystery. 

6. Less Than Evil 

Less Than Evil (2018- )

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Seol, Park Ho San, Kim Gun Woo

Director: Kim Dae Jin

Writer: Heo Joon Woo, Kang Yi Hun

Year of release: 2018

OTT Platform: Kocowa

Less Than Evil (2018) Rating: 7.4/10

Less Than Evil is one of the best serial killer K-dramas that’s a bewitching crime-drama based on a psychological battle between a brilliant psychopathic killer and a justice-driven but short-tempered Detective Chief Inspector.

7. Train 

Train (2020)

Cast: Yoon Shi Yoon, Kyung Soo Jin. Shin So Yul

Director: Ryu Seung Jin

Writer: Park Ga Yeon

Year of release: 2020

OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki

Train (2022) Rating: 7.9/10

Train is based on a storyline of a hard-hitting but fearless detective who fights for justice. The story follows a plot where the protagonist’s love interest becomes the target of a serial killer and his world downright changes.

8. Voice

Voice (2017-2021)

Cast: Lee Ha Na

Director: Kim Hong Sun (S1), Kim Sang Hoon (S1), Lee Seung Yeong (S2), Nam Ki Hoon (S3), Shin Yong Whee (S4)

Writer: Ma Jin Won

Year of release: 2017

OTT Platform: Netflix

Voice (2017-2021) Rating: 7.6/10

Read the full review of Voice (2017-2021) here.

If you are looking for a crime-thriller TV series, you must watch Voice which follows the story of emergency call center and dispatch team members as the group fight against various crimes. 

9. Gap Dong 

Gap Dong (2014)

Cast: Yoon Sang Hyun, Sung Dong Il, Kim Min Jung, Kim Ji Won



Director: Jo Soo Won

Writer: Kwon Eum Mi

Year of release: 2014

OTT Platform: Netflix

Gap Dong (2014) Rating: 7.4/10

Read more about Gap Dong here.

Gap-dong is a Korean crime thriller show that’s based on real-life Hwaseong serial murders. The storyline features a murder of a young girl by a man nicknamed "Gap Dong."

10. Come and Hug Me

Come and Hug Me (2018)

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Jin Ki Joo, Huh Joon Ho

Director: Choi Joon Bae

Writer: Lee A Ram

Year of release: 2018

OTT Platform: Netflix

Come and Hug Me Rating: 7.8/10

Come and Hug Me is a one of the best serial killer K-dramas with a romantic element that follows the premise of childhood love that reunites after years with an interesting plot where the guy’s father was a psychopath serial killer. 

11. Missing Noir M

Missing Noir M (2015)

Cast: Kim Kang Woo, Park Hee Soon

Director: Lee Seung Young

Writer: Lee Yoo Jin

Year of release: 2015

OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki

Missing Noir M Rating: 7.9/10

The must-watch K-drama is based on Gil Soo Hyun, a genius who joined Harvard University when he was only ten years old. The story further focuses on how he ends up working for the FBI and gets assigned to lead one of the toughest unsolved mystery cases. 

12. Nobody Knows 

Nobody Knows (2020)

Cast: Kim Seo Hyung, Ryu Deok Hwan, Park Hoon, Ahn Ji Ho

Director: Lee Jeong Heum

Writer: Kim Eun Hyang

Year of release: 2020

OTT Platform: YouTube, Roku

Nobody Knows (2020) Rating: 8.1/10

The intriguing K-drama titled Nobody Knows is based on the aftermath of a 19-year-old murder by the Stigmata serial killer. The storyline follows how detective Cha Young Jin played by Kim Seo Hyung tries to catch the killer.

13. Possessed 

Possessed (2019)

Cast: Song Sae Byeok, Go Joon Hee, Yeon Jung Hoon, Jo Han Sun

Director: Choi Do Hoon

Writer: Park Hee Kang

Year of release: 2019

OTT Platform: Netflix

Possessed (2019) Rating: 6.2/10

Possessed is based on a nail-biting storyline where Detective Kang Pil Sung along with a psychic Hong Seo Jung works to solve a 20 year old murder mystery. 

14. Suspicious Partner 

Suspicious Partner (2017)

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon, Kwon Nara

Director: Park Sun Ho

Writer: Kwon Ki Young

Year of release: 2017

OTT Platform: Disney+

Suspicious Partner (2017) Rating: 8.5/10

Read more about Suspicious Partner (2017) here.

The K-drama follows the storyline of Noh Ji Wook played by Ji Chang Wook along with a prosecutor and a prosecutor trainee. The plot thickens when the trio follows a mysterious case of a sly psychopath serial killer. 

15. Through The Darkness

Through The Darkness

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Jin Seon Kyu, Kim So Jin

Director: Park Bo Ram

Writer: Seol Yi Na

Year of release: 2022

OTT Platform: Netflix

Through The Darkness Rating: 8/10

Read the full review of Through The Darkness here.

One of the must-watch serial killer K-dramas Through The Darkness is based on a non-fiction book of the same name. The storyline of the show features Korea's criminal profiler Kwon Il Yong along with a journalist cum author Ko Na Mu and their experiences.

16. Inspector Koo 

Inspector Koo (2021)

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Kim Hye Jun, Kim Hae Sook, Kwak Sun Young, Baek Sung Chul, Cho Hyun Chul

Director: Lee Jung Heum

Writer: Sung Cho Yi

Year of release: 2021

OTT Platform: Netflix

Beyond Evil (2021) Rating: 8.2/10

Read more about Inspector Koo (2021) here.

One of the best thrilling serial killer K-dramas that follows an intriguing battle between a former policeman and a college-going girl who is interestingly a serial killer. The must-watch drama is available on Netflix to stream. 

FAQs

Which is the best thrilling serial killer K-drama?
Beyond Evil is one of the best thrilling serial killer K-drama. It is a 2021 South Korean TV that aired on JTBC. The thrilling K-drama revolves around two fearless men who go to extreme lengths to find a serial killer and uncover the murderer's identity. 
