The ultimate list of must-watch thrilling serial killer K-dramas

Have you been looking for heart-pounding K-dramas to give you an instant adrenaline rush? Or are you looking for a change of pace from your usual mushy-romance-filled dramas? Well, you are in luck because when it comes to adrenaline-boosting dramas, you certainly cannot do better than a nail-biting serial killer K-drama. This time we have hand-selected the best thrilling serial killer K-dramas that revolve around a complex murder mystery. In fact, every enlisted K-drama has in-depth characters and terrific storytelling that has the power to give you a rush of emotions that is bound to make you gasp. So what are you waiting for? Keep reading for a list of the best thrilling K-dramas that not only feature top-notch adventures, and gritty experiences but interestingly revolve around suspenseful serial killer plots.

1. Beyond Evil

Beyond Evil (2021) Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Yeo Jin Goo Director: Shim Na Yeon Writer: Kim Su Jin Year of release: 2021 OTT Platform: Netflix Beyond Evil (2021) Rating: 8.1/10 Read the full review of Beyond Evil (2021) here. Beyond Evil is a 2021 South Korean TV that aired on JTBC. The thrilling K-drama revolves around two fearless men who go to extreme lengths to find a serial killer and uncover the murderer's identity.

2. Mouse

Mouse (2021) Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, Kyung Soo Jin Director: Choi Joon Bae, Kang Cheol Woo Writer: Choi Ran Year of release: 2021 OTT Platform: Viu, Rakuten Viki Mouse (2021) Rating: 8.7/10 Read the full review of Mouse (2021) here. Mouse is a thriller K-drama starring Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun, and Kyung Soo. The storyline of the exhilarating show follows a seat-gripping confrontation of police officer Jeong Ba Reum played by Lee Seung Gi with a serial killer.

3. Memorist

Memorist (2020) Cast: Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young, Jo Sung Ha Director: Kim Whee, Oh Seung Yeol, So Jae Hyun Writer: Ahn Do Ha, Hwang Ha Na Year of release: 2020 OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki Memorist (2020) Rating: 7.7/10 If you love thrilling dramas, you are going to love this South Korean TV series starring Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young, and Jo Sung Ha. Memorist is one of the best serial killer K-dramas based on the premise that Dong Baek has the power to read minds which helps him to solve crime mysteries.

4. Life on Mars

Life on Mars (2018) Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Park Sung Woong, Go Ah Sung, Oh Dae Hwan, Noh Jong Hyun Director: Lee Jung Hyo Writer: Life on Mars by Matthew Graham Year of release: 2018 OTT Platform: Prime Video Life on Mars Rating: 8.1/10 Life on Mars is another thrilling K-drama that’s based on Han Tae Joo played by Jung Kyung Ho who leads a crime investigation team. The storyline follows an accident after which Han Tae Joo finds himself in 1988 and tries to get back to the present while solving a serial murder mystery.

5. Tunnel

Tunnel (2017) Cast: Choi Jin Hyuk, Yoon Hyun Min, Lee Yoo Young Director: Shin Yong Hwi Writer: Lee Eun Mi Year of release: 2017 OTT Platform: Netflix Tunnel (2017) Rating: 8.3/10 Tunnel is an intriguing K-drama starring Choi Jin Hyuk, Yoon Hyun Min, and Lee Yoo Young. The thrilling show is inspired by the Hwaseong serial murders. The show is one of the most-loved serial killer K-dramas that involves elements of time travel and a seat-gripping serial killer mystery.

6. Less Than Evil

Less Than Evil (2018- ) Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Seol, Park Ho San, Kim Gun Woo Director: Kim Dae Jin Writer: Heo Joon Woo, Kang Yi Hun Year of release: 2018 OTT Platform: Kocowa Less Than Evil (2018) Rating: 7.4/10 Less Than Evil is one of the best serial killer K-dramas that’s a bewitching crime-drama based on a psychological battle between a brilliant psychopathic killer and a justice-driven but short-tempered Detective Chief Inspector.

7. Train

Train (2020) Cast: Yoon Shi Yoon, Kyung Soo Jin. Shin So Yul Director: Ryu Seung Jin Writer: Park Ga Yeon Year of release: 2020 OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki Train (2022) Rating: 7.9/10 Train is based on a storyline of a hard-hitting but fearless detective who fights for justice. The story follows a plot where the protagonist’s love interest becomes the target of a serial killer and his world downright changes.

8. Voice

Voice (2017-2021) Cast: Lee Ha Na Director: Kim Hong Sun (S1), Kim Sang Hoon (S1), Lee Seung Yeong (S2), Nam Ki Hoon (S3), Shin Yong Whee (S4) Writer: Ma Jin Won Year of release: 2017 OTT Platform: Netflix Voice (2017-2021) Rating: 7.6/10 Read the full review of Voice (2017-2021) here. If you are looking for a crime-thriller TV series, you must watch Voice which follows the story of emergency call center and dispatch team members as the group fight against various crimes.

9. Gap Dong

Gap Dong (2014) Cast: Yoon Sang Hyun, Sung Dong Il, Kim Min Jung, Kim Ji Won Lee Joon Director: Jo Soo Won Writer: Kwon Eum Mi Year of release: 2014 OTT Platform: Netflix Gap Dong (2014) Rating: 7.4/10 Read more about Gap Dong here. Gap-dong is a Korean crime thriller show that’s based on real-life Hwaseong serial murders. The storyline features a murder of a young girl by a man nicknamed "Gap Dong."

10. Come and Hug Me

Come and Hug Me (2018) Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Jin Ki Joo, Huh Joon Ho Director: Choi Joon Bae Writer: Lee A Ram Year of release: 2018 OTT Platform: Netflix Come and Hug Me Rating: 7.8/10 Come and Hug Me is a one of the best serial killer K-dramas with a romantic element that follows the premise of childhood love that reunites after years with an interesting plot where the guy’s father was a psychopath serial killer.

11. Missing Noir M

Missing Noir M (2015) Cast: Kim Kang Woo, Park Hee Soon Director: Lee Seung Young Writer: Lee Yoo Jin Year of release: 2015 OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki Missing Noir M Rating: 7.9/10 The must-watch K-drama is based on Gil Soo Hyun, a genius who joined Harvard University when he was only ten years old. The story further focuses on how he ends up working for the FBI and gets assigned to lead one of the toughest unsolved mystery cases.

12. Nobody Knows

Nobody Knows (2020) Cast: Kim Seo Hyung, Ryu Deok Hwan, Park Hoon, Ahn Ji Ho Director: Lee Jeong Heum Writer: Kim Eun Hyang Year of release: 2020 OTT Platform: YouTube, Roku Nobody Knows (2020) Rating: 8.1/10 The intriguing K-drama titled Nobody Knows is based on the aftermath of a 19-year-old murder by the Stigmata serial killer. The storyline follows how detective Cha Young Jin played by Kim Seo Hyung tries to catch the killer.

13. Possessed

Possessed (2019) Cast: Song Sae Byeok, Go Joon Hee, Yeon Jung Hoon, Jo Han Sun Director: Choi Do Hoon Writer: Park Hee Kang Year of release: 2019 OTT Platform: Netflix Possessed (2019) Rating: 6.2/10 Possessed is based on a nail-biting storyline where Detective Kang Pil Sung along with a psychic Hong Seo Jung works to solve a 20 year old murder mystery.

14. Suspicious Partner

Suspicious Partner (2017) Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon, Kwon Nara Director: Park Sun Ho Writer: Kwon Ki Young Year of release: 2017 OTT Platform: Disney+ Suspicious Partner (2017) Rating: 8.5/10 Read more about Suspicious Partner (2017) here. The K-drama follows the storyline of Noh Ji Wook played by Ji Chang Wook along with a prosecutor and a prosecutor trainee. The plot thickens when the trio follows a mysterious case of a sly psychopath serial killer.

15. Through The Darkness

Through The Darkness Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Jin Seon Kyu, Kim So Jin Director: Park Bo Ram Writer: Seol Yi Na Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Netflix Through The Darkness Rating: 8/10 Read the full review of Through The Darkness here. One of the must-watch serial killer K-dramas Through The Darkness is based on a non-fiction book of the same name. The storyline of the show features Korea's criminal profiler Kwon Il Yong along with a journalist cum author Ko Na Mu and their experiences.

16. Inspector Koo

Inspector Koo (2021) Cast: Lee Young Ae, Kim Hye Jun, Kim Hae Sook, Kwak Sun Young, Baek Sung Chul, Cho Hyun Chul Director: Lee Jung Heum Writer: Sung Cho Yi Year of release: 2021 OTT Platform: Netflix Beyond Evil (2021) Rating: 8.2/10 Read more about Inspector Koo (2021) here. One of the best thrilling serial killer K-dramas that follows an intriguing battle between a former policeman and a college-going girl who is interestingly a serial killer. The must-watch drama is available on Netflix to stream.

