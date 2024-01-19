Moving star Lee Jung Ha joins Shin Ha Kyun and Jin Goo in talks to lead new office drama Thank You; Report

According to recent reports, young actor Lee Jung Ha will be joining the cast of the upcoming drama titled Thank You. It was previously reported that renowned actors Shin Ha Kyun, Jin Goo and rookie actress Jo Aram will be leading the tvN drama. The filming schedule is slated to start next month and the show will premiere in July 2024, taking Monday and Tuesday time slots.

According to the media reports, Thank You is an office drama that unravels the teamwork of employees working at JU Construction Company. The team members collectively uncover the corrupt activities happening within the firm.

Written by screenwriter Choi Min Ho, the tvN drama will be directed by Kwon Young Il, who has previously worked on popular K-dramas Suits (2018), Search: WWW (2019), and Doom at Your Service (2021).

In the drama, Shin Ha Kyun will reportedly play Shin Cha Il, a cold-hearted leader at the construction firm who handles an audit team consisting of millennial and GenZ members. Jin Goo, on the other hand, is likely to essay the role of the vice president of the same company. Meanwhile, Lee Jung Ha will portray the character of Goo Han Soo, a new employee who is very passionate and joyful. Together, they take the risk of embarking on a mission to investigate the unethical practices existing in the company and expose corruption at their own level.

More about Shin Ha Kyun, Jin Goo and Lee Jung Ha

Shin Ha Kyun is a veteran actor who has showcased his acting abilities in various projects such as Brain (2011), Beyond Evil (2021), Anchor (2022) and more. He was last seen in the crime-noir thriller drama Evilive (2023).

Meanwhile, actor Jin Goo is best known for his brilliant performances in various K-dramas and films, namely Descendants of the Sun (2016), Shadow Detective (2022-23) and more.

Lastly, Lee Jung Ha is a budding actor who has risen to stardom with his recent supernatural thriller drama titled Moving (2023).

