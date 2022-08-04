Katalogue: 6 Detective dramas to binge watch feat. ‘Flower of Evil’, ‘Through The Darkness’, ‘Signal’ & more

The drama shows Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi) who is a man who hides his identity and past from his wife Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won), a detective. On the surface, they appear to be the perfect family: A loving couple with a beautiful six-year-old daughter who adores her parents. Cha Ji Won and her colleagues begin investigating a series of unexplained murders and is confronted with the reality that her seemingly perfect husband may be hiding something from her. The drama carries a lot of stories that discuss mental health issues and the various twists and turns is a satisfying outcome of the drama.

It is a story of criminal profilers who struggle to read the minds of serial murderers. Song Ha Young (Kim Nam Gil) is a criminal profiler. He is calm and has charisma. He digs up cases and looks deeply into the human mind. The drama is based on the true story of the first criminal profiler and with all the firsts, people have had issues with change but he persevered and helped the criminal branch catch the criminals back in late 90s to early 2000s. Each episode takes a real case from that timeline and breaks down the details behind catching the criminals.

The drama is about criminal profiler Park Hae Young (Lee Je Hoon) who solves a kidnapping case involving a culprit who apparently disappeared after the crime with a mysterious walkie-talkie he picks up. The success of this case triggers the formation of a long-term cold case team, led by Det. Cha Soo Hyun (Kim Hye Soo), who has searched for her long-lost mentor, Det. Lee Jae Han (Cho Jin Woong), over the past 15 years. With the help of Jae Han, the person at the other end of the walkie-talkie, Hae Young solves other cold cases that had remained unsolved for years while also helping Jae Han help solve other cases. Unintended consequences due to the changes in the past follow.

‘Beyond Evil’ follows the story of two fearless policemen from the Manyang Police Substation of the Munju Police Station (located in the western part of Gyeonggi Province), Lee Dong Sik (Shin Ha Kyun) and Han Joo Won (Yeo Jin Goo), who break the law to catch a serial killer. In the course of uncovering the culprit's identity, they question the innocence of everyone involved in the case, including themselves. "Who is the monster?" "Is it you?" "Is it me?" "Is it us?"

The drama takes place in 2050, Alice (temporal agency) specializes in sending clients back through time to see dead loved ones to find peace and closure; they also police time incursions. Alice agents Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun) and Yoo Minhyuk (Kwak Si Yang) traveled to the year 1992 Seoul to search for The Book of Prophecy (a book that predicts the fates of certain people and end of time travel) and found it. However, Lee Se Hoon (Park In Soo), agent of the mysterious Teacher (rogue group that wants to continue manipulating time), found the young Tae Yi and murdered her father for the book. Before her father died, he gave the final page to little Tae Yi before her adult counterpart arrived. Tae Yi and Minhyuk acquired the book and had local police arrest Se-hoon. When Tae Yi realized she was pregnant, Min-hyuk (the father) encouraged Tae Yi to abort the child as time traveling (radiation) would cause serious defects. Tae Yi then disappeared with the book to carry her child. Tae Yi would rename herself as Park Sun Young and single-handedly raise her son, Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Won). Born with Alexithymia, he has difficulty recognizing his own emotions and his classmates called him a psychopath. He unknowingly has the ability to manipulate time in life-and-death situations. In 2010, Jin Gyeom found his mother murdered and vowed to find her killer.

With the power to read people's memories, Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho) solves crimes as a detective in the police force. When a string of serial murders happen, Dong Baek teams up with talented criminal profiler Han Sun Mi (Lee Se Young) to stop the killer and prevent further deaths. However, as they pursue the killer, the truth about their individual troubled pasts begins to unravel, and the murders quickly become far more convoluted than anything they had foreseen. The comedy element in the drama is a relief to watch and the chemistry between the main characters is just the cherry on top!

