‘I Didn’t Know What To Expect’: Cynthia Erivo Teases Met Gala 2024 Look Ahead Of This Year's Event

Cynthia Erivo, the talented actress and singer, has got us all excited for her upcoming appearance at the 2024 Met Gala.

She recently shared that her first Met Gala experience, almost ten years ago, was quite nerve-wracking. In addition, she also gave us a sneak peek into what she might be wearing for this highly anticipated event.

Cynthia Erivo talks about her Met Gala debut experience

Actress Cynthia Erivo spoke about her experience at the pre-Met Gala party.

“Walking on the Met Gala carpet that year was really fucking nerve-wracking,” she said on Sunday night at UTA’s pre-Met party at Nubeluz at the Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad. “I had just finished ‘The Color Purple’ [on Broadway]. I went with Coach.

“I was new so I didn’t know what to expect,” she continued. “It’s that weird thing where I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m supposed to be here.’ It was a lot of imposter syndrome.”

Meanwhile, this will be her sixth Met Gala appearance this year.

Cynthia Erivo on her Met Gala 2024 look

Singer Cynthia Erivo hinted at her new look for this Met Gala event.

Erivo teased, “It’s almost like I have run through a garden and things have fallen on me.” Her signature long nails were already in place on Sunday—they’re an earthy palette and decorated with small flowers and foliage.

And, yes, there may be a “Wicked” component. “There’s always going to be an aspect of ‘Wicked’ in everything I do,” Erivo said. “But sometimes you may have to search for it.”

Moreover, 2024’s Met Gala theme is The Garden of Time. This will coincide with the Costume Institute’s corresponding exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, per Variety.

For those who don’t know about Cynthia Erivo, she is not only an actress but also a one-time Grammy-winning singer popularly known for her songs: Stand Up, You Are Not Here, Fly Before You Fall, God Only Knows, and other musical hits.

