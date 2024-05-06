Demetrious Johnson Criticizes UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja for His Performance at UFC 301

UFC Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja successfully retained his championship and defended it at the main event of UFC 301 against Australian mixed martial arts fighter Steve Erceg.

The fight between Pantoja and Erceg went all five rounds, and both fighters gave each other a tough battle. The fight was very close, but Pantoja managed to secure victory by unanimous decision for himself and his home country of Brazil.

Fans and experts are not very happy with Alexandre Pantoja's performance, and many even believe Steve Erceg won the fight and got robbed.

Former UFC Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson recently posted a review video of UFC 301 on his YouTube channel, Mighty Mouse. In it, Johnson discusses Alexandre Pantoja's weak performance against Steve Erceg and labels him an average fighter compared to other former Flyweight Champions, including himself.

Demetrious Johnson said, "I didn't feel like Alex Pantoja was a better fighter. If you keep him away from his grappling, you can take advantage of him. When I look at the past champions, Figueiredo was an absolutely amazing champion. When I look at Henry Cejudo, he moves so well. When I look at myself, I am moving, finishing people."

"And then when I look at Pantoja, it's almost like he's getting through the fight. It's not like he's getting stronger as the fight goes on."

UFC 301 Results

Main Card:

- Alexandre Pantoja (c) def. Steve Erceg via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

- Jonathan Martinez def. Jose Aldo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

- Anthony Smith def. Vitor Petrino via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

- Michel Pereira def. Ihor Potieria via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

- Caio Borralho def. Paul Craig via second-round KO (punches)

Prelims Card:

- Joanderson Brito def. Jack Shore via second-round TKO (doctor stoppage)

- Iasmin Lucindo def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

- Myktybek Orolbai def. Elves Brener via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

- William Gomis def. Jean Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims Card:

- Drakkar Klose def. Joaquim Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

- Mauricio Ruffy def. Jamie Mullarkey via first-round TKO (knee, punches)

- Dione Barbosa def. Ernesta Kareckaite via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

- Ismael Bonfim def. Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

- Alessandro Costa def. Kevin Borjas via second-round TKO (punches)

