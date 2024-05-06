WWE Hall of Famer Sheds Light On Drug Use In Wrestling In 1980s

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of substance abuse

Ted DiBiase, known as 'the million dollar man', became a prominent figure in WWE during the late 80s. Apart from being an excellent wrestler, he was one of the most notable heels of the Golden Era. While professional wrestling flourished in that era, the drug scene behind the curtain was a significant concern for many old-school wrestlers, including Ted DiBiase.

The 70-year-old recently spoke about drug use in WWE during his peak years in the 1980s on his podcast 'Everybody Got a Pod', saying, "I did some coke," referring to his cocaine use at that time.

He stated that he didn't sit down and take coke all day, implying he wasn't entirely addicted to it. Cocaine was more of a stimulant for him because of the long road trips he had to make due to wrestling and the busy schedule of the business. DiBiase was required to wake up early in the morning, often from 2 am to 4 am, and then a few snorts of cocaine helped him function throughout the day, keeping his eyes open while driving.

While many of his peers struggled with drug addiction, including cocaine, for Ted, the drug helped him function despite sleep deprivation and the demanding schedule. DiBiase also talked about his family history regarding addiction on his podcast.

His mother was a heavy drinker, but he wanted to avoid becoming an alcoholic at any cost. The million-dollar man had a dependency on cocaine, but he was never an alcoholic like his mother.

The drug scene was big in old-school wrestling

WWE has a wellness policy now, which prevents wrestlers from using drugs or steroids. A handful of wrestlers have been suspended for violating the company's wellness policy, including a major name like Roman Reigns.

The 1980s and the early 1990s of WWE, particularly WWE's Golden Era, witnessed a huge prevalence of drug abuse in WWE. Jake Roberts was the most well-known to battle with demons of substance addiction, and he spoke about it publicly numerous times. The drug culture was probably a reason behind the energetic promos and muscular appearances of '80s wrestlers.

