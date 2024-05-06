Top 11 Sigourney Weaver Movies; From The Girl in the Park To Alien

Sigourney Weaver is an icon in the Hollywood film industry, who is also known for bringing forth some of the highest-quality sci-fi movies. While her presence in the first ever Alien as Ripley had entertained the fans, people watching the tales of James Cameron’s Avatar were again introduced to the fabulous acting skills of Weaver.

If you have been a fan of her work and are on the lookout for more Sigourney Weaver movies, here’s a list that will amaze you. Grab onto your seats while we take you through a journey of space, time, and adventure.

Here are the movies with Sigourney Weaver.

Sigourney Weaver movies

The Girl in the Park

Release date: September 9, 2007

This Sigourney Weaver movie is definitely one of her top performances, taking on a powerful role as Julia, a New York jazz singer grieving the loss of her young daughter in Central Park.

The events in this movie are beyond words. If you're into unusual movie scenes, you won't want to miss this one.

The Village

Release date: July 30, 2004

Directed by one of the most acclaimed movie makers, M. Night Shyamalan, this mystery thriller movie with Sigourney Weaver, will take you through many mind-boggling twists.

The actress plays the role of Alice Hunt, who is one of the elders in a remote village. Talking about the chilling aspect of this movie, this village is surrounded by forest, which is rumored to be the home of some supernatural beasts.

Copycat

Release date: October 27, 1995

This is a tale of a serial killer murdering people, who is a copycat of Sigourney Weaver’s Dr Helen Hudson. Weaver plays the character of a forensic psychologist and media celebrity.

Some people call it a knockoff of The Silence of the Lambs, however, some sequences in this movie have gripped the audience to this day, making them want to watch this flick again.

Galaxy Quest

Release date: December 25, 1999

With a great star cast, this Sigourney Weaver movie will take you through a journey of what seems to be a space adventure-filled comedy. In this movie, Weaver plays the role of Gwen DeMarco, who used to be a star on a space adventure TV Show.

However, the show is shown to have been canceled after which the actress sets out on her own journey. You can even enjoy the work of Alan Rickman as well as Tim Allen in the hilarious flick, Galaxy Quest.

Gorillas in the Mist

Release date: September 23, 1988

This movie is based on the real-life event of Dian Fossey. A lady who visited Africa to study the mysterious vanishing of gorillas in the mountains. This Sigourney Weaver movie is a classic and is surely a must-watch if you are an animal lover.

The movie shows the hard times Fossey faced while saving the primates, the fight she fought for them against poachers, and the corrupt politicians in Rwanda.

WALL- E

Release date: June 27, 2008

Who doesn't remember the legendary movie and of course a Disney Pixar classic, WALLl-E? But did you know that this is another Sigourney Weaver movie?

While viewers are busy watching the emotional journey and adventure of the lonely robot left to clean the planet Earth, one misses the part where Weaver jumps in the script. If you recall the part where WALL-E is traveling in a spaceship, across the galaxy, the computer of the spaceship is voiced by Weaver.

This was just the beginning of her career as a voiceover artist.

Holes

Release date: April 11, 2003

This is not just a Sigourney Weaver movie but also the one that was a huge breakthrough in the acting career of Shia LeBeouf. This one is another Disney movie that talks about convicted teen criminals. These teenagers have a task to dig holes in the burning sun in the prison they have been sent to.

Weaver plays the role of the warden of the prison, Louise Walker. The movie is not just about the punishment for the teens but also has a big secret involved.

Vantage Point

Release date: February 24, 2008

This Sigourney Weaver movie is a classic mystery thriller and another one with a grand star cast. With Forest Whitaker, William Hurt, Bruce McGill, Zoe Saldana, and Matthew Fox, you can enjoy the stunning acting of Sigourney Weaver.

This is a movie that talks about the same topic from different perspectives while trying to unravel an assassination attempt on the US president. Here Dennis Quaid plays the role of Special Agent Thomas Barnes, while Weaver plays the character of Rex Brooks. This movie is surely a mind-bending one that will leave you awestruck after the credits roll.

Avatar

Release date: December 18, 2009

James Cameron came up with something great back in 2009. Introducing the great and unconventional tale of big blue aliens, who are fighting for their land, this movie talks about how humans are the ones not stopping even after draining their own planet of resources.

In this movie, Sigourney Weaver plays the role of Dr. Grace Augustine, portraying her skills alongside, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, Joel David Moore, and more.

Ghostbusters

Release date: June 8, 1984

Coming towards the epic and cult movies, Ghostbusters is a Sigourney Weaver movie that is still running and blowing up the box office, with its recent release being Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

With a legendary cast, involving Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Rick Moranis, this is a comedy movie that also takes its viewers through some scenes that will scare them, intrigue them, and give them a sense of adventure.

If you have a monster under your bed, who are you gonna call?

Alien

Release date: December 6, 1979

This movie is the ultimate Sigourney Weaver masterpiece. It has made a lasting impact on the industry, the audience, and all the sci-fi enthusiasts out there. Ridley Scott's incredible talent shines through in this film, showcasing his brilliance.

The classic sci-fi horror takes you through a dark space adventure, where the humans are being hunted by huge aliens. Sigourney Weaver plays the role of Ellen Ripley, who is also the lead of this movie.

Alien franchise is another of Sigourney Weaver’s movie credits that is still being kept alive.

