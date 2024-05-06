Preity Zinta says Sangharsh co-star Ashutosh Rana's acting 'terrified' her; recalls breaking leg, cutting lip

Preity Zinta is currently busy shooting for Lahore 1947 co-starring Sunny Deol. Amidst this, she hosted an Ask Me Anything session on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle and received numerous questions from her fans.

Preity answered her fans' questions maintaining good humor and wit. During the session, she shared her working experience with Ashutosh Rana in Sangharsh.

Preity Zinta was terrified by Ashutosh Rana's acting in Sangharsh

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, IPL matches to upcoming projects, fans questioned Preity Zinta pretty much about everything in the interactive session.

Amid all this, a fan asked Preity about her co-actor Ashutosh Rana's dedicated performance in Sangharsh. The question was, "Did Ashutosh Rana's convincing act in Sangharsh opposite you left you terrified as well?#pzchat".

To this, Preity replied, "I broke my leg, chipped my teeth and cut my lip during that shoot, so it was definitely a tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind blowing in the film."

Have a look:

For the unversed, Sangharsh was released in 1999. The psychological horror thriller was directed by Tanuja Chandra. In the film, Preity Zinta played the character of a CBI officer. Ashutosh Rana played the character of an eunuch named Lajja Shankar Pandey. Akshay Kumar also played a key role in the film.

Preity Zinta's work front

Preity is all set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi’s next project, Lahore 1947. A few days ago, she dropped fun BTS glimpses from the sets. The photo album opens with the clapboard of Aamir Khan Productions and the film and director’s name. It also mentions that the renowned Santosh Sivan is serving as the director of photography.

It’s followed by a selfie featuring Preity and Rajkumar Santoshi. Next up was a happy photo followed by a sign that reads ‘HMU base. No phones on set.’ Sharing the album, she penned, “On set for Lahore 1947 #newmovie #shoot #ting.”

The movie, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, is produced by Aamir Khan. The Lahore 1947 movie also features Sunny's elder son Karan Deol.

