'I'm A Full Soccer Mom': Meghan Trainor Opens Up About Parenting Sons With Husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor, the popular singer, spilled the beans about parenting during her appearance on a talk show on Monday, May 6th. She gushed about her husband's amazing parenting skills and discussed how she manages to juggle the hectic life of being a parent. On top of that, she's gearing up to rock the stage with her upcoming tour in 2024.
Meghan Trainer talks about her Parenthood
Meghan Trainer, a famed singer recently spoke about being a mother of two kids on the Jennifer Hudson Show.
"He's so good," said Trainor of Barry. "The smiliest. If you make eye contact with him, he immediately [smiles]. It's not all been smooth sailing with Barry, though, the 30-year-old admitted: "Barry, as a baby is so different than Riley. Barry cries more, Barry had an upset tummy."
"Riley was like our trick baby, he was so easy I was like, 'Let's have six. This is a joke,' " said Trainor. "And then after two I was like, 'We're doing more?' I still want four, four is my dream. . . . but baby number two, he's testing me."
Luckily, the singer-songwriter has received ample support from Sabara, who she called a "king" — especially as they take on new challenges, like potty training Riley. "He's not pumped but he's doing so good," the "All About That Bass" singer admitted.
The singer accepted other aspects of busy parenthood. "I'm a full soccer mom," she admitted. "I bring the blankets, I have a hat that says soccer mom," Trainor told host Hudson.
She added of her soccer star Riley, "Every time he makes a goal he runs right to us for a running hug."
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara married each other in 2018. The couple welcomed their two sons: Riley (3) and Barry (10 months).
Meghan Trainer gears up for her musical tour
According to People, Meghan Trainor is gearing up for her headlining tour this year and the release of a new music album in June, titled Timeless.
The tour begins on September 4 at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, then makes stops in cities like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto, Phoenix, and more before ending on October 19 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
Meanwhile, as per IMDb, the pop star is known for her musical hits Lips Are Moving and All About That Bass.
