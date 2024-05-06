Did NBA Really Warn Ja Morant Not to Get Involved in Drake-Kendrick Lamar Beef? Exploring Viral Tweet

The recent social media buzz involving NBA star Ja Morant and the ongoing feud between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar sparked rumors of the NBA warning Morant to avoid entanglement in the music artists' conflict.

However, this viral tweet suggesting such a warning turned out to be entirely false. The tweet, attributed to a parody account mimicking ESPN and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, claimed that the NBA had advised Morant regarding the Drake and Lamar dispute, creating a storm of speculation among fans.

In reality, there was no legitimacy to this news and the NBA did not reach out to Ja Morant regarding the feud between the two renowned rappers.

Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies guard, has been in the spotlight for reasons unrelated to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

Struggling through a tumultuous season that included a suspension and a shoulder injury, Morant didn't receive any official warning from the NBA related to the rap feud. His challenging season involved significant personal and professional hurdles, from a suspension for social media behavior to a season-ending shoulder injury.

Also Read: Watch: Video of Joel Embiid and 76ers Staff Harassing MSG Security Guard Goes Viral Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Ja Morant’s Return Remains Unclear

The circumstances surrounding Ja Morant's return to the Memphis Grizzlies seem shrouded in uncertainty, with no clear timeline established for his comeback.

Advertisement

After a four-game absence attributed to personal issues, reports emerged suggesting Morant had entered a counseling program in Florida, adding an element of complexity and concern to his situation.

Additionally, the team's coach, Taylor Jenkins, refrained from providing detailed comments on the matter during a recent game, indicating a deliberate and respectful approach to the sensitive nature of Morant's absence.

As the Grizzlies are locked in a tight race for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, Morant’s probable return would be a lifesaver for them.

Also Read: ‘Closest the Gang Getting to This’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Takes Dig at Lakers After Playoffs Exit