Ben Affleck Makes Guest Appearance at The Tom Brady Roast Show; Gets Himself Roasted by Fans

One of the most awaited Netflix Special, The Roast of Tom Brady, streamed live on Sunday night. The NFL GOAT became the subject of roast from a panel consisting of his former teammates and friends.

From Kevin Hart’s opening the show by taking a dig at Brady’s divorce with Gisele Bundchen to Kim Kardeshian’s edgy response to boos, the show was a treat to watch. But a surprise entry played with the wrong strings of fans and they showed no mercy to their culprit, Ben Affleck.

Affleck’s Unfiltered Rant

Ben Affleck was the surprise comic for The Roast of Tom Brady held in Las Vegas as part of Netflix’s joke fest. The actor who played Batman in Batman vs Superman went on to do an outrageous rant which left other guests embarrassed and awkward.

A speech that included an insane amount of cussing saw Affleck criticizing the fans for their behavior on social media. Fans talking shit about players behind their keyboards are not fans but b*tches according to the Oscar winner. Affleck called social media the most toxic thing he has ever experienced. He didn't like his jokes himself as he announced that he might not work again at the end of his set.

Fans Hit Back at Affleck

Affleck’s monologue wasn’t received well by fans on the internet. People did exactly what he criticized on stage. A fan called him the worst Batman just like his set. Some said that he used the show for his agenda against fans.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, posted that Ben Affleck ranting about fans on The Roast of Tom Brady wasn’t on his bingo card. Another compared his speech to a car crash as the actor had made a joke about a car wash. Affleck needs to stay away from social media for a while if he doesn’t want to see the wrath he has brought on himself with his speech.