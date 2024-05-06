Watch: LeBron James Shocked by Screaming Fans As He Leaves F1 Miami Grand Prix

LeBron James’s LA Lakers had an early exit against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs and since then the King has enjoyed other activities off the court. A video that has gone viral on the internet shows the four-time NBA champion leaving an F1 event in Miami.

ALSO READ: Did LeBron James REALLY Tell His Wife Savannah About Feeling 'Weird' Ahead Of Solar Eclipse? Exploring Viral Claim

LeBron James Hounded by Fans

The basketball legend, a 20-time NBA All-Star, was captured on video by @BronGotGame heading to his car after attending the F1 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome track. Fans eagerly followed James, hoping to catch a glimpse of the iconic player. A loud, excited fan caused the four-time NBA MVP to briefly stop for a security check.

"LeBron was spotted at F1 in Miami last night, bro he definitely needs bigger security wtf is this?" @BronGotGame captioned the post. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

LeBron’s History With Miami

LeBron James played for the Heat for four seasons, so he had a long history with the city of Miami. During that time, he led the Miami Heat to four NBA Finals appearances and back-to-back championships. Additionally, he won two of his four MVP awards while donning the red and black uniform.

Advertisement

What’s Next for LeBron James?

James has not yet chosen to exercise his $51 million player option for the 2024–25 campaign; he will probably wait until the ideal moment. The player, who was born in Akron, will be eligible to sign up for free agency and choose which team to join if he chooses to opt-out.

At this point, LeBron James's only certain task is to suit up for Team USA and try to win his third Olympic gold medal in Paris, France. Superstars from the NBA Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Devin Booker will also be joining him.

ALSO READ: 'You'll Never Beat LeBron James': Moriah Mills Mocks Zion Williamson After Pelicans Lose To LA Lakers