One Tree Hill Stars Celebrate Sophia Bush's Coming Out

Sophia Bush's closest friends are supporting her after she revealed her sexuality for the first time. At 41, she shared her journey from the end of her marriage to Grant Hughes to her new relationship with former pro soccer player Ashlyn Harris in a candid essay for Glamour's April cover, published on April 25th.

The American actress and The Hitcher star has been overwhelmed with love on her social media, especially from her close friends, including her One Tree Hill co-stars.

Hilarie Burton Morgan commented on one of Bush's Instagram posts, where Bush talked about being inspired by poet Maggie Smith for her essay. Burton Morgan said, "It's been wonderful growing with you. Keep shining."

Burton Morgan, 41, expressed admiration: "I love your courage and passionate spirit. You shine more every day. Xoxox."

Bethany Joy Lenz praises former co-star's inspirational living

In a joint post by Bush and the magazine, Bethany Joy Lenz expressed admiration for her former co-star, saying, "Your openness is truly inspiring. I love you."

Other One Tree Hill actors also joined in, such as Kate Voegele, known for playing Mia Catalano from seasons 5-8, and Daneel Ackles, who portrayed Rachel Scott, a close friend of Bush's character, in seasons 3 through 7. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Voegele, 37, praised Bush, saying, "You're awesome, friend!" Ackles, 45, described her as "incredibly beautiful, both inside and out."

ALSO READ: How Long Have Sophia Bush And Ashlyn Harris Been Together? Relationship Explored As One Tree Hill Alum Confirms Romance

ALSO READ: Sophia Bush And Ashlyn Harris Make Their First Appearance On Red Carpet At The White House Correspondents' Dinner

Bush opens up: Finding peace after tough years

In her essay, Bush revealed that she now feels a sense of relief after facing tough times, like the beginning and end of her marriage to Hughes and starting her first public queer relationship with Harris, 38.

"It's hard to put into words how significant that is. It's like I've been carrying a heavy burden without even realizing it until I finally let it go," she expressed.

"It's been a journey of 41 years to reach this point. Reflecting on recent years, I can honestly say I've never acted with more integrity. I hope that clarifies things for those speculating, said with as much kindness as possible," she concluded.

Regarding her feelings about her relationship with Harris, Bush pondered, "Perhaps it was destined. Maybe it's a form of invisible string theory. I'm not entirely sure. But I know that it felt like the universe was on my side for a fleeting moment. That deep sense within me is something I'll cherish regardless of what happens next."

Regardless of her romantic updates, Burton and Lenz have consistently supported Bush.

Stars of CW's One Tree Hill launch rewatch podcast Drama Queens

The trio launched a podcast called Drama Queens to rewatch their CW series, which aired from 2003 to 2012. Despite Burton leaving after six seasons, they often reminisce about the show. Last year, they celebrated their 20th anniversary with social media tributes.

Bush respected the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes while commemorating the anniversary. She shared photos of herself, Burton, and Lenz from various times.

"Not going to talk about the job turning 20 today while our union is on strike," she started the caption. "Instead, I'll celebrate 20 years of female friendships as the greatest love stories and our journey through @dramaqueensoth. Thanks to our #fanfam for supporting us in speaking up on and off-screen. #Lucky23 #20years."

Advertisement

"Hey. We did it. Love you," Burton commented on the post.

Lenz also celebrated the anniversary by sharing a slideshow of photos from filming, saying, "20 years of SOMETHING magical. This will always be my family. Thanks to everyone who made it happen ."

ALSO READ: From Chad Michael Murray To Grant Hughes; Sophia Bush's Dating History Explored As She Confirms Relationship With Ashlyn Harris