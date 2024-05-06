Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Net Worth

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the biggest Hollywood superstars in the world. He is among the most recognized faces on this planet. Johnson initially started his career as a football player, but he couldn't make it to the big league due to injuries.

Dwayne Johnson then made the choice to enter the family business of professional wrestling. He followed in his father's footsteps, Rocky Johnson, and in 1997, he had his first professional wrestling match in WWE. Over time, The Rock rose to become the most prominent figure in WWE.

In 2004, after a blockbuster career in WWE, The Rock transitioned into the world of acting and made his debut in Hollywood. The People's Champion has been part of some of the biggest hits in the world, from The Fast and Furious Series, Red Notice, Black Adam, Rampage, and many more.

Dwayne Johnson Net Worth

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, the estimated net worth of Dwayne Johnson is around $800 million. There are multiple factors behind his massive net worth; The Rock is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, and People's Champion owns various business ventures, including his own Tequila brand, clothing line, production house, sports ventures, and many more.

Dwayne Johnson has recently signed a massive deal with the parent company of WWE, and UFC TKO Group is now a member of the board of directors. He is also one of the highest-paid WWE professional wrestlers.

How much does Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson make from Hollywood?

Dwayne Johnson transitioned from professional wrestling to Hollywood in the year 2001; he made his first appearance on the big screen in The Mummy Returns (2001) as the Scorpion King; later, he got a chance to play the main character, the Scorpion King, in The Scorpion King (2002) movie.

The People's Champion is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood; according to a report by Parade, Dwayne Johnson charges approximately $20 million for each Hollywood project. Other than performing as an actor in Hollywood films, Johnson invests his money as a producer and earns bonus money on that as well.

Reports suggest The Rock earned approximately $30 million for his 2021 project Red Notice, starring him, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Ritu Arya, and more. He reportedly earned roughly $19 million in the first part of Jumanji, and for the second part, he earned an estimated amount of $23 million. For the hit project Jungle Cruise, his estimated income was $22 million.

The Rock's Wrestling Earnings

Dwayne Johnson made his professional wrestling debut in 1996 in WWE under the ring name Rocky Maivia. His initial run as Rocky Maivia didn't go well, and at one point, he considered quitting professional wrestling.

Before quitting, he turned heel and joined the faction Nation of Domination, rebuilt his character, and altered his name to The Rock.

On January 23, 2024, Dwayne Johnson signed a significant deal with the parent company of WWE and UFC, TKO Group Holdings; he was offered a deal worth $30 million. With that, he was given a significant position on TKO's board of directors and full ownership of his professional wrestling name "The Rock."

Dwayne Johnson's Brand Endorsements and Businesses

Other than his professional wrestling career and Hollywood acting career, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson owns multiple business ventures as well, from his tequila brand, clothing line, and production company; he even partners with some of the most recognized brands in the world, like Apple and Ford.

In 2012, Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia launched a production house named Seven Bucks Productions; he has worked on multiple projects under his Seven Bucks Productions banner, including Rampage, Skyscraper, and Jumanji.

In 2020, Dwayne and some other partners founded their tequila brand named Teremana Tequila. Teremana Tequila's estimated worth is around $3 to $4 billion.

The Rock also has his gym wear clothing line "Project Rock" with Under Armour. He also has some deals with WWE and UFC. He has signed endorsement deals with multiple global companies, including Apple, Ford, and other brands. Here is a list of companies The Rock owns and partners with:

1. Teremana Tequila

2. Under Armour Inc. partnership

3. Apple Inc. partnership

4. Ford Motor Co. partnership

5. Seven Bucks Productions

