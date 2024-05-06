Ariana Madix Responds To Rachel Leviss' Lawsuit

In response to Raquel “Rachel” Leviss’ revenge porn lawsuit, Ariana Madix claimed that her ex-friend was attempting to exact revenge on Sandoval. Leviss "seeks to punish" and "blame Ms. Madix for the negative reaction [Leviss] received as a result of her affair with" Tom Sandoval, according to Page Six’s documents.

As per the papers, Leviss' action is an attempt to stifle free speech rather than "advocate any cognizable rights" and is "an abuse of the legal process." In addition to asking that Leviss' case be "stricken down," Madix's attorneys also asked that she "be awarded her attorneys’ fees and costs."

Geragos and Freedman respond to Madix's filing

In response to Madix's most recent filing, Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman, Leviss' attorneys, sent a statement to Page Six.

The statement read, “The only thing more laughable than Ariana’s motion is her fairytale account of how she discovered the relationship from Tom’s phone. Meanwhile, we look forward to cross-examining her declaration, as we have irrefutable evidence that the videos were distributed. Lastly, the forensic ‘expert’ states that the video is not ’NOW’ on her phone, well after the events in question and with months of notice that her actions had put her in legal jeopardy.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The 29-year-old podcaster known as "Rachel Goes Rogue" filed the lawsuit against Madix, 38, and Sandoval, 40, in Los Angeles Superior Court in February. She claimed that they had engaged in revenge p**n, purposeful infliction of emotional distress, eavesdropping, and breach of privacy.

Leviss's affair with Tom Tom’s owner

While he was dating Madix, Leviss had an affair with the owner of the Tom Tom for several months. He said he captured a private FaceTime conversation between the two of them without her permission, capturing her in a "state of undress and mast******ng."

After that, the former pageant queen said that the "Dancing With the Stars" alum saw the footage on her ex-boyfriend's phone and downloaded it to her own device. She claimed that Madix "hated her guts and was out for blood," so she was "terrified Madix would leak them."

The sex tape was discovered on the frontman of "Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras" phone after his gig in West Hollywood, California on March 1, 2023, according to Madix's attorneys, who continued to explain that she learned of the affair "in the worst possible way."

ALSO READ: 'Had Me Under His Love Spell': Rachel Leviss Claims Tom Sandoval Allegedly Gaslit Her During Affair