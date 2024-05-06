Cynthia Erivo, Bryan Cranston, Jamey Johnson And More Stars Set To Honor US Military At National Memorial Day Concert; Deets

The National Memorial Day Concert, which happens to be America’s official remembrance of military men and woman who sacrificed lives in the service of their country, as well as their families, is coming back to PBS for the ceremony’s 35th annual broadcast on May 26 with an all-star lineup to commemorate their sacrifices.

Broadcasting live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the event will feature a dynamic roster of performers, the list includes vocalist Cynthia Erivo, Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox; country singer-songwriter and Marine Corps Reserve veteran Jamey Johnson; and film and television stars Bryan Cranston, Jena Malone, BD Wong, and Mary McCormack.

More details about the grand event

The event will be hosted by actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, both veteran champions of veteran causes and advocates for active service members. The show will also feature the popular Salute to Services, which will feature the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Service Color Teams.

Apart from this, members from the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, the U.S. Army Chorus, the Soldiers' Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, and the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., will also be present at the event.

Where can we watch The National Memorial Day Concert?

The National Memorial Day Concert will be streaming on PBS Sunday, May 26 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T., as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on PBS' website and YouTube. It will be available as video on demand from May 26 to June 9, 2024

