EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher gets heartwarming message from son Sikandar Kher; lauds his conviction in Chaalbaaz

Anupam Kher is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. The veteran actor will be completing 40 years of his cinematic career on May 25, 2024. During the exclusive segment with Pinkvilla, he got a heartwarming message from his son Sikandar Kher as the latter praised him for his unbelievable role in Chaalbaaz.

Anupam Kher got emotional after we shared the message received from his son Sikandar. He answered Sikandar's question about how he pulled off his role in Chaalbaaz released in 1989.

Anupam Kher receives message from son Sikandar Kher

During the conversation with us, Anupam Kher was given an audio message that we received from his son Sikandar Kher. The message started with Sikandar congratulating his father as he was about to complete 40 years in the industry.

He asked his father, "In Chaalbaaz, when you did that to your upper lip and you were gonna full film like that and I saw the film and it was so believable that this guy is doing this when you showed it at home, I was like how do you pull that off. How do you take millions of people on their ride when you have done something for lack of a better word like over the top, it's like you bring authenticity to something that is almost so unbelievable. Where did you find that conviction and how did you make it believable that you were gonna do it with your face."

Praising Sikandar for telling him he liked his Chaalbaaz role, the veteran actor said that Sikandar remembered the film because, at this time, he was at an impressionable age.

"When I heard the story of Chaalbaaz, I wanted to play the role of the comic book villain. Director Pankaj Parashar was very forthcoming about doing things. I was wondering what different I could do. I made my nose a little bit longer with the help of plastic but the effect was not visible. Then I folded my upper lip inside the teeth. I read in a book that a Russian actor had done that you just dry up your inner lip and then you turn it around and then you can talk for as long as you want," he said. The veteran actor also called Chaalbaaz a special film.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

More about Chaalbaaz

Speaking about the story of Chaalbaaz, we find that the time of birth is separated, the twins Anju and Manju are night and day. While one tolerates the abuse of relatives, the other knows how to pay people back in their own currency. By some twist of fate, they switch places, and their world is thrown into disarray. The film was directed by Pankaj Parashar and also starred Sridevi, Sunny Deol, and others.