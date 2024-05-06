Who Is Jen Psaki’s Husband, Gregory Mecher? Everything About Former White House Press Secretary's Husband Ahead Of Her Book Release

Jen Pskai is all geared up for the release of her new book titled, Say More: Lessons From Work, The White House and The World. The White House’s former press secretary’s highly anticipated book is expected to be released on May 7.

There is very limited information about her husband Gregory Metcher in the media. Read ahead to get an insight about her husband and them as a couple as they first met in 2006.

Who is Gregory Mecher?

Gregory Mecher was born in September of 1976 as per Wikipedia. According to People, he was born in Delhi, Ohio, outside of Cincinnati. He graduated from Elder High School in 2004.

In 1999, he graduated from Northern Kentucky University, earning a bachelor's degree in communications/television production. As per Cincinnati Enquirer, he was a part of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

He was also elected as student body president when he was in his senior year. In 2010, Mecher was awarded Outstanding Young Alumnus by Northern Kentucky University.

He ventured into politics via an internship at the office of Ken Lucas, the former congressman. As per The New York Times, Mecher has since then worked as chief of staff for representative, Steve Driehaus, Democrat of Ohio. As per his University, he worked for Joe Kennedy II as chief of staff from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

How did Gregory Mecher and Jen Psaki meet?

As per Cincinnati Enquirer, Mecher met Psaki in 2006, when they both served as staffers for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The couple met each other at an event that Psaki was organizing.

According To The New York Times, the couple tied the knot in May 2010. Their wedding ceremony took place at Woodlawn Farm in Maryland.

While speaking with the Cincinnati Enquirer, Psaki spoke about her husband. She said, “He is so comfortable in his own skin with who he is,” she explained. “He could be in a room with 5-year-old kids.”

She added, “he could be in a room with billionaires, he could be in a room on a factory floor, and he would be comfortable everywhere and have a conversation everywhere.”

The couple share two children, a daughter named Genevieve and a son named Mathew.

