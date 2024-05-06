Watch: When Aaron Rodgers Went Undercover at Gym and Almost Got Himself a Date

The former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks to grace the gridiron. The 4-time NFL MVP has the best all-time regular season career passing rating in the league. In 2015, he pretended to be not Aaron Rodgers on a reality show. Find out how the adventure turned out for the 2010 Super Bowl Winner and MVP.

Aaron Rodgers as David, the Gym Front Desk Guy

On the TV Show I Get That A Lot, Rodgers pretended to be a guy named David who works as the receptionist at the Chuze Fitness gym. I Get That A Lot is an occasional series in which celebrities act as ordinary people doing various jobs, such as salespersons, waiters, or, in Rodegrs’ case, a gym employee. The show’s sixth and last episode to date streamed on CBS, featuring Rita Ora, Cody Simpson, and Aaron Rodgers, among others.

Being the 2014 NFL MVP, gym members doubted David to be the Packers QB. One of them asked him how many times a week people tell him he looks like a football player. Another female member doubted him to be an American actor Mel Gibson. A couple probably totally recognized him and asked if he was Aaron Rodgers, but the NFL star stuck to the role and denied it.

Rodgers Almost Gets Himself a Date

After a flurry of questions about his true identity and comments about him being a look-alike, Rodgers was confronted by a young lady. She didn’t believe Rodgers’ fake personality as he had him as the quarterback of her fantasy team. She claimed that she watches more football than a lot of guys.

She was unhappy with Rodgers as he could not earn her enough points that season. She didn’t hear a thing about him not being Aaron Rodgers until he asked him out. The girl instantly passed the opportunity to date one of the greatest passers of the game. She was pretty disappointed about her decision later when Aaron Rodgers accepted that he was not David but the Packers quarterback.