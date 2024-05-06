Were Aditi Rao Hydari and beau Siddharth forced to share their engagement news?

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari seems to be on top of her game, both in her personal and professional life. Recently the actress took to her social media to inform her fans and well-wishers about her engagement to boyfriend and actor Siddharth.

Although the couple has kept their relationship very private and away from the public eye, Aditi Rao Hydari has now spilled some beans about her relationship with her fiance.

Aditi Rao Hydari on fiance Siddharth

In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday, the diva spoke about how being with her beau Siddharth reinforces her belief that love is laughing together. She said, “I wouldn’t say [the relationship] changed [me as a person] but it’s reinforced my belief that love is laughing together. And, with the two of us, it’s about being literally like children. So, love, and respect is the most important thing.”

The celebrity couple began dating nearly two years ago and have remained united ever since. Despite not shying away from acknowledging their relationship, they try to keep their life private. Interestingly, the diva also disclosed that it was at the behest of both her and Siddharth's parents that they chose to publicize their engagement.

“We decided to put it out because both parents were involved, who are also way more private than we are. A lot of calls were coming in, so we said okay ‘let’s put it so that people are not confused’. We thought that was the responsible thing to do at that point,” Adit Rao Hydari added.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's engagement

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got engaged at a temple, which belongs to her family and is around 400 years old. Announcing their engagement, the couple took to their social media handles and dropped a picture with each other flaunting dreamy engagement rings. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the diva captioned it, ''He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

Aditi Rao Hydari on the work front

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently released period drama series, Heeramandi on Netflix has garnered Aditi Rao Hydari widespread praise for her pivotal role as Bibbojaan.

