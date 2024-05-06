10 best 12th Fail dialogues that motivate us in life

12th Fail dialogues have been motivating students ever since the film was released. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial recently completed 25 weeks in theaters. The film featured Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead roles.

Speaking about the story, Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. While Medha played the role of the IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi, Vikrant aced the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The film aptly showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. On the other hand, it is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who achieved the position of an IPS officer after overcoming poverty.

Here are 10 best 12th Fail dialogues that are relatable in our life

1. “2 lakh Hindi medium vidhyarthiyo mein kewal 25-30 hi ban pate hain IAS IPS. Baki 199, 970 cut to 0…Fat gaya?”

This dialogue from 12th Fail teaches us no matter how hard the exam is, you must try, and giving up is not an option.

2. “Ye jo fine ke naam par tu maang raha hai na…yeh ghoos hai.”

This dialogue takes us to the dark world where people take bribes to complete a work. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. “IAS banna badi baat nahi hai ... badi baat yeh hai ki jis kursi par aap behtenge na ... usse aapki izzat na ho ... balki aapse us kursi ki izzat badhe”

This is one of the best 12th Fail quotes that every UPSC student should remember.

It's not a big thing to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer ... the big thing is that the chair on which you'll sit ... that shouldn't increase your stature ... instead the chair's stature should increase because of you

4. “Toote hue sapne ki sune kaun siski ... antar ko cheer vyatha palkon par thitki ... aasun na bahaunga, sirf muskuraunga ... keh dena bhagya se ke main kal laut aaunga”

No one listens to the cry of a broken dream ... the agony within me makes my eyes moist ... I won't shed tears and I'll only smile ... tell my destiny that I'll return tomorrow

5. “Yeh joh jazba hota hai kisi mehenga school college mein padne se toh nahi aata hai ... yeh aata hai croredon Hindustaniyo ki umeedon se”

Passion isn't taught in some expensive school or college ... it comes from the hopes of millions of Indians

6. “If I cannot be the sun that shines upon the earth ... I can still be a lamp and light up my street”

This 12th Fail dialogue teaches us not to give up in any situation.

7. “Imaandari ki third division baimaani ki first division se kahin zyada khushi deti hai”

Third division earned with honesty gives you far more happiness than first degree earned with cheating

8. “Har jeet sab laga rehta hai ... lekin jis din hum mein se kisi ek ka jeet hota hai na ... toh Hindustan ke croredon bhed bakriyon ka jeet hota hai”

Winning and losing is part of the game ... but the day one amongst us will win ... then that win will belong to millions of poor Indians

9. “Bahar ke andhere se nahi ... andar ke andhere se daro”

Don't fear the darkness that's outside ... fear the darkness that's inside you

10. “Manoj, tum chahe IPS officer bano ya aaa chakki mein kaam karo, main saari zindagi tumhare sath bitana chahti hu.”

This line proves that love does not care for anything. The translation would be that Manoj, whether you become an IPS officer or not, I will always be there for you.

Advertisement

Vikrant Massey expresses excitement for the release of 12th Fail in China

In a recent interview with India Today, Vikrant Massey opened up about 12th Fail’s release in China. He revealed that this is the result of the work of quite some time now, and the film will be released on over 20,000 screens in China. He said, "It has been in the works for a few months, but finally the news is out, and everyone knows that the film is releasing in China.”

Vikrant further added, “There are more than 20,000 screens (given to 12th Fail). China caters to the entertainment sector and hence the numbers (of screens).”

Expressing happiness over the film completing 25 weeks in theaters, Vikrant penned, “First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone. Thank you, audiences for making our dream come true. YOU truly are responsible for making this happen. Much love.”

Medha Shankr wrote, “#12thFail celebrates its Silver Jubilee for an impressive theatrical run—25 weeks and going strong! Here’s to all who have made this a cinematic triumph!”

Notably, the film 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. The film has received appreciation from Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and several other celebrities on social media. Meanwhile, 12th Fail is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

12th Fail directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one of the best movies that describes UPSC students' lives and motivates them truly.

ALSO READ: Did you know Heeramandi and Laapataa Ladies' Pratibha Ranta has a special Preity Zinta connection?