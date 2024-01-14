Big Mouth's Shin Seung Hwan and The Bride of Habaek's Lim Ju Hwan to be part of British drama Gangs of London 3

Actors Shin Seung Hwan and Lim Ju Hwan have been confirmed to be a part of the hit British series Gangs of London 3. Shin Seung Hwan is known for his roles in hit series like Big Mouth, Law Cafe, May it Please at Court and many more. Lim Ju Hwan has previously worked on projects like The Bride of Habaek, Uncontrollably Fond, The Game: Towards Zero and more. Here are the details of their latest endeavour.

On January 14, it was confirmed that South Korean actors Shin Seung Hwan and Lim Ju Hwan will be a part of the upcoming British drama Gangs of London 3. The crime action series has even won a BAFTA and received Emmy nominations. Director Kim Hong Sun who is known for making Project Wolf Hunting, The Chase, The Divine Fury, The Con Artists and more, is directing season three of this critically acclaimed series. The actors will be taking on the roles of gangsters from Busan who move to London in the drama.