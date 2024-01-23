BIGBANG's Daesung to hold first solo domestic fan meet D's ROAD in SEOUL in March; details inside

BIGBANG debuted in 2006 with the five members G-Dragon, T.O.P, Daesung, Taeyang and Seungri. They played a major role in taking K-pop out to the global audience. Not only that, they are trendsetters in music and fashion. The group has released hits like BANG BANG BANG, Blue, Fantastic Baby and many more. The members' contracts with YG Entertainment came to an end and they signed with new agencies. T.O.P and Seungri had departed from the group. Daesung will be hosting his first solo fan meet in South Korea.

BIGBANG's Daesung's first solo domestic fan meet D's ROAD in SEOUL

After parting ways with YG Entertainment, BIGBANG's Daesung signed an exclusive contract with R&D Company's D-Label. The idol is all geared up to hold his first solo fan meet which will take place on March 16 and 17 at BLUE SQUARE MasterCard Hall in Seoul. The event is organized by R&D Company and Showplay. Ticket sales will be live from February 7 through Interpark Ticket. The event will include various segments and a setlist that encapsulates his journey.

More about BIGBANG

BIGBANG made their debut in 2006 with the album BigBang Vol. 1. The group's claim to fame was their songs Haru Haru and Last Farewell in 2008. They gained international popularity with tracks like Fantastic Baby, BANG BANG BANG, Blue and Loser. T.O.P departed from the group in April 2022 and ended his contract with YG Entertainment expired and he decided to pursue his solo career. Seungri had left the group after he was convicted in 2020 for the Burning Sun scandal.

BIGBANG was removed from YG Entertainment's official website. As the members’ individual contracts had come to an end, it was assumed that the group would be still functioning under the label and that members would be signing with other companies for individual activities. While many fans see this as a good sign that the group might now have more control, many also worry about what it means for their future.

