Does John Cena Speak Chinese? Check Out If The Former WWE Champion Knows Mandarin

There’s curiosity among John Cena fans whether their favorite WWE star speaks Chinese or not. Well, we don’t know what prompts John Cena’s fans to look for this query, but it’s always trending on the internet.

So to answer this question; yes, John Cena indeed knows mandarin. But it is not something he did because he was forced to do but because of his own volition. Cena knows mandarin, if not perfectly but reasonably well that he can easily connect with a Chinese man.

What does John Cena have to say about learning mandarin?

The Cenation spoke about it in an interview with The Straight Times in 2017. He revealed that it was his own personal endeavor to learn Chinese, and he did it in order to communicate with the people of China. The rationale behind this was that China was a huge market for WWE, and Cena being one of the prominent faces of the company can very well use it to promote WWE in South Asian land.

He discussed having started learning mandarin almost around 2012. And how did he do that? It was rote learning and immersion which turned out to be the key approaches for him. He started it by viewing flash cards, listening to Chinese podcasts and also watching TV in mandarin to learn the language near to perfection. This process, he said, allowed him to participate in weekly videos on WeChat to gradually win over Chinese viewers WWE's cause.

Cena’s commitment to learning Chinese could be ascertained from the fact that he delivered a two-minute speech in Shanghai in mandarin, surprising the onlookers. He even introduced a new move, as one of his signature moves, called “sixth move of doom.” Check out the move below:

And not just in WWE, Cena even used mandarin in Hollywood when he joined the Fast and Furious cast, and spoke to Taiwanese media company and even referring to Taiwan as a country.

Did learning Chinese work for John Cena?

It might be hard to digest, but it turned out to be a colossal waste of WWE trying to tap into the Chinese market. WWE started advancing into China in the mid 2010s, doing live in-house shows in Beijing, Shanghai showing WWE’s commitment to establish itself in the country.

But it just didn’t work. Cena admitted this in an interview with Logan Paul recently where he said that WWE was never able to penetrate China, and it was basically eight years of failing.

"WWE has never been able to penetrate China. They just don't understand it. They think it's a kung-fu exposition, they don't know if it's real,” Cena said. He marked that it was one of those things where you work really hard, and it doesn’t give dividends.

It was basically the cultural differences as per Cena, that prevented Chinese people from getting interested in WWE style of wrestling. However, with the Endeavor group taking in-charge, WWE could now possibly foray into China.

