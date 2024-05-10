Meet actor who got married again at 45, is a controversial South name but despite all, proves his mettle as an actor

If a person is trying to make his name in the entertainment industry and accomplishes the impossible despite facing numerous difficulties and hurdles it becomes an inspirational part in someone else's life. In this article, we are talking about Tamil actor-politician Prakash Raj who tried to prove his mettle and grabbed every positive opportunity that made him Tamil industry's one of the most celebrated actors of all time.

But, as someone has said, fame can be a blessing and a curse at the same time. The same thing happened with Prakash Raj when he married for the second time at the age of 45 and again took the marriage vows at 56. Read on!

When Prakash Raj married for the second time

Prakash Raj got married first time to Lalitha Kumari who was a very popular actor in the 90s era. The duo tied the knot in the year 1994 and later divorced each other in 2009. As per media reports, the duo got divorced with mutual consent.

Later in 2010, the Wanted actor married for the second time with Pony Verma who is a dance choreographer by profession. During the second marriage, Prakash Raj was trolled brutally after getting a sudden divorce and marrying instantly. The senior actor faced a huge backlash during that time.

Prakash shares 3 children with his first wife: two daughters Meghana and Pooja, and a son Sidhu who unfortunately died at the age of five. As per reports, Sidhu succumbed to some major injuries while flying a kite and after three months he passed away.

See Prakash Raj's post better half Pony Verma

When Prakash Raj got married to Pony Verma

The Guntur Kaaram actor sparked another controversy after taking marriage vows with wife Pony Verma at the age of 56 to fulfill his son Vedhant’s wish. The actor celebrated his 11th anniversary with his better half and Prakash again took marriage vows with wife Pony Verma. The ceremony was attended by his daughters Meghana, and Pooja along with son Vedhant.

The actor later took to his social media platform X and shared the pictures from the occasion which later sparked a mixed reaction among netizens as he was seen kissing his wife in front of his son and daughters. Several users congratulated the duo while others trolled the couple for hurting religious sentiments.

A user wrote, “Not an indian culture to kiss infront of your children @Swamy39 deal with this guy.” Another one wrote in Tamil that loosely translates, “No matter how many movies they are, do they also put their personal life in public? Posting a photo of a lip kiss is very bad taste… and the cure doesn't stop there. Chee.”

See reactions of social media users

More about Prakash Raj

The Ghilli actor is now living peacefully with his better half along with his son but still gets involved in controversies that have now become a tagline for the veteran actor often referred to as the most controversial South industry actor.

