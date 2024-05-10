Ananya Panday gets shoutout from ‘proud’ mom Bhavana; Tara Sutaria pens long note as Student of the Year 2 clocks five years

Both Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria embarked on their Bollywood journey with Student Of The Year 2. The film, directed by Punit Malhotra, also featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Today (May 10) marks the fifth anniversary of the film's release. To commemorate this special occasion, Ananya Panday's mom, Bhavana Pandey, gave her a shout-out, celebrating her remarkable five-year journey in Bollywood.

Tara Sutaria, who stepped into the film industry seven years ago but made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 five years ago, also reflected on her journey and how it has strengthened her.

Bhavana Pandey lauds Ananya Panday as she completes 5 years in Bollywood

Ananya Panday has undoubtedly established herself as one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. Her recent releases, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2, garnered high praise from the audience for her impeccable and natural acting. With these performances, she has firmly cemented her place in the industry.

To celebrate this special day, her mom Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram and shared a video featuring Ananya from various films, each portraying different personalities. The video also showcased the actress receiving several awards for her acting prowess.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, “You make us so proud! From Studentof the year 2 to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan! It’s been a wonderful journey !!! #shineon #gratitude.”

As soon as she posted, fans flooded the comments section with congratulations for both her and Ananya Panday on this significant achievement.

Tara Sutaria too shares a long note reflecting on her journey

Taking to Instagram, Tara Sutaria shared a lengthy post expressing how much stronger she has become. Alongside a picture of herself, she wrote, “Seven years ago I began my journey in the movies, and today marks five years since the release of my first film. What a ride it’s been.. Twenty years old then, and twenty eight now. Not much has changed!”

Continuing her reflection, she wrote, “But I am stronger, less afraid and tough as nails today - something I couldn’t have even imagined then! In spite of many incredible highs, navigating my path in a business this unusual has taught me so many life lessons and helped me understand quickly how our world works..”

Tara Sutaria concluded her note by expressing gratitude to her friends and family who stood by her during her lowest moments.

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria on work front

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for her OTT debut with the web series Call Me Bae. She has already begun shooting and frequently shares glimpses from the set with her fans. Reportedly, she will also be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming film Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari, alongside stars like Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria has appeared in several films including Ek Villain Returns, Tadap, and Heropanti 2. She was last seen in the 2023 survival thriller Apurva alongside Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.

