Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar obliges multitude of fans with autographs and photographs on set; PICS go viral

Akshay Kumar is currently one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He is currently busy filming for his next highly-awaited film Jolly LLB 3 in Rajasthan. Several pictures and videos from the sets often surface on the internet leaving fans excited.

Now yet again, new pictures ruling the internet showcase Akshay swarmed with fans as he delighted them with autographs and photographs.

Akshay Kumar's latest pictures from Jolly LLB 3 sets go viral

A while back, a couple of pictures from the sets of Jolly LLB 3 were shared by a fan page. These pictures have been ruling all over the internet as they feature Akshay Kumar posing with his fans. In another photograph, he was also seen fulfilling the wishes of his fans by giving them autographs.

It goes without saying that Khiladi Kumar enjoys a massive fan following, and these pictures are proof. The crowd featured fans of all age groups who arrived in a multitude to catch a glimpse of the star. In the photographs, keeping it casual, the Welcome To The Jungle actor was seen sporting a checkered shirt paired with white pants and stylish sunglasses.

Reacting to the pictures, several fans dropped red hearts in the comments section.

Akshay Kumar enjoys a sunny day on the sets of Jolly LLB 3

It was just a few days back; a fan had shared a video of Akshay Kumar from the sets. In the video, Akshay was seen sitting on a chair, shirtless and basking in the sun. In the background, one could hear Bajrang Baan being played. The viral video from the sets of Jolly LLB 3 was enough to generate excitement among the fans.

About Jolly LLB 3

Following the success of Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2, the makers are soon going to delight the audiences with its third installment. The film stars Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla in the important roles.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier that the film will be a situational comedy set against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary system. “It’s essentially a fight between the two Jolly’s – Akshay & Arshad – with Saurabh Shukla as the judge. The makers have zeroed in on a very relevant case, which is bigger and a lot more complicated than the earlier two Jolly LLB films. The film will essentially be shot in Mumbai and at real locations in Rajasthan,” a source had shared with us.

