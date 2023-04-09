BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung reunite for the first time in 5 years; fans go wild

G-Dragon, the leader of the K-Pop group BIGBANG, organized a party on April 6 to commemorate the renewed partnership between his label, Peaceminusone, and NIKE. Several celebrities, such as K-Pop idols and other well-known figures, were invited to the event. Attendees included RM and Jimin from BTS, Yunjin and Kazuha from LE SSERAFIM, and Son Naeun. It comes as no surprise that Taeyang and Daesung, who are also members of BIGBANG, were also invited and seen at the event. The two of them were spotted in attendance. Taeyang and G-Dragon, who are known to be close friends, took some adorable photos together, proving that their friendship is still as strong as ever despite the passing of time.

The Beginnings of BIGBANG

BIGBANG debuted in 2006, and the group quickly became one of the most successful and influential K-Pop groups of all time. With hits like ‘Lies’ and ‘Haru Haru,’ the group's popularity skyrocketed, and they soon became a household name. G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung quickly became fan favorites, and their unique styles and personalities made them stand out from the crowd.

BIGBANG's Hiatus

In 2018, BIGBANG went on hiatus as members G-Dragon and Taeyang began their mandatory military service. Daesung also took a break from music to focus on his personal life. The group's absence left a huge void in the K-Pop world, and fans eagerly awaited their return.

The Trio's Reunion

After five long years, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung were finally photographed together. The trio looked happy and relaxed, and fans couldn't contain their excitement. Many took to social media to express their joy at seeing the group back together again. However, they missed T.O.P, as now they can't wait for the whole group to get back together. The trio appears to be cheerful and content in each other's company, with Daesung, who is the youngest member, grinning playfully. It is worth noting that the three idols are no longer part of the same label, as G-Dragon remains with YG Entertainment, Taeyang with The Black Label, and Daesung with the R&D Company. As a result, it feels even more special to see them together.

What This Reunion Means for BIGBANG

While there is no official news about BIGBANG's comeback, this reunion is a positive sign for fans who have been waiting patiently for the group's return. For K-Pop fans around the world, the news of BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung finally reuniting after six long years has been a cause for celebration. The trio's friendship and bond are evident, and fans are hopeful that this means the group will reunite for new music soon. While there is no news about the group's official comeback, this reunion is a positive sign for fans who are eagerly awaiting their return.

