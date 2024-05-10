Upasana Konidela serves floral energy in her maxi dress as she accompanies Ram Charan at Padma Vibushan award ceremony

The legendary movie star of South India Chiranjeevi was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan Award on 9th May (Friday), this year honoring his contribution to Indian cinema. The ceremony was graced by not only the honorary actor himself but also by his family with his most adored son Ram Charan and his daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela.

While Chiranjeevi's remarkable achievement drew applause and admiration from all quarters, Upasana Konidela's wonderful outfit lent a unique charm to the event. When she escorted her father-in-law to receive the honor, everyone was looking at her as she exuded grace in her choice of ensemble. Let’s break down her stunning outfit for you.

Upasana Konidela’s floral outfit

Maxi dresses are quite popular these days among many celebs and Upasana is no exception. For the memorable occasion, Upasana dazzled in her elegant maxi dress but it wasn't just an average one. Her V-neck dress featured a pleated skirt that gracefully flowed and exuded a feminine charm and the full sleeves and structured bodice of the dress was perfectly suited for formal occasions.

But what really made Upasana’s ensemble stand out were the two distinct floral designs on the base of white that adorned the dress’ bodice and skirt. This unexpected contrast gave the outfit a quirky and unique touch while also giving it distinctiveness and appeal.

The maxi dress Upasana donned with a little structured fit and elegant detailing, can be perfect for formal events such as weddings, galas, or award ceremonies. You can pair it with statement jewelry, heels, and a clutch to elevate the look.

Upasana Konidela’s accessories and glam

Talking about accessories and glam, her accessories featured dainty pearl earrings. The RRR actor’s wife's make-up, executed with finesse, enhanced her look. Her subtle yet striking make-up featured warm and brown tones, with soft brown lipstick and neutral brown eyeshadow delicately accentuating her eyes while her subtly kohl-lined eyes also added a hint of intensity.

A touch of blush on her cheeks imparted a natural flush, completing a radiant complexion with a healthy glow. Her shoulder-length hair was left open. Completing her ensemble was a bold red clutch, adding a vibrant pop of color to her otherwise neutral palette.

To sum it up, Upasana's dress is a great pick for a formal occasion. However, you can also give it a try on vacations or at work events.

