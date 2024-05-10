Draymond Green Trolls Knicks, Hawks and Blazers Fans by Calling Their Playoffs Run 'Fluke'

During the team's incredible 2024 NBA Playoffs run Draymond Green did not hold back as he mocked the New York Knicks, saying that their supporters should prepare for more "misery" in the future. After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in the opening round, the Knicks dominated the Indiana Pacers in their first two games this season.

They are favorites to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and secure a meeting with the victor of the concurrent Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers series. Green compared New York to the Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks' conference finals runs, which he saw as anomalies. In 2021, the Hawks made their ECF debut. The WCF was the Blazers' last visit in 2016.

What Did Draymond Green Say?

Green said, "Hawks…made ECF & never got back…[2016] Blazers…Fluke. That's what the Knicks are setting y'all up for. It'll probably be another 15 years of misery & we'll all sit around laughing at Knicks fans w/ their delusion because that's just what happens."

Green and Golden State Warriors had a Miserable Campaign

After a pretty disappointing season, Green and the Golden State Warriors were unable to advance to the postseason. The veteran forward, who was suspended for several games after a brawl with Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in December, also had a forgettable season. There are consistent rumors of the trio of Curry, Green, and Thompson being broken as the Warriors start their rebuild of the future.

Green has now joined the chorus of pundits who have mocked the Knicks' remarkable start to the season. However, the question will be whether the side can disprove the skeptics. Game 3 is going to be played tonight in Indiana and if the Knicks win the game, the series will be all but over.

