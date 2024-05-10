Top 10 Best Anime Characters With Blue Eyes Ft Leonardo Watch, Rem, Ciel Phantomhive, Aqua, And More

In anime, character design can be quite crucial, especially since colors can often reflect a character’s personality. Blue-eyed characters often hold a special place among them, time and again embodying kindness, willpower, and generally memorable traits. While the prevalence of blue eyes may seem improbable in Japanese-based characters, it remains a beloved aesthetic choice in anime. From the many shades of azure to deep sapphire, blue-eyed characters contain a diverse range of traits and personalities. From protagonists like Uzumaki Naruto and Shiota Nagisa to complex anti-heroes like Grimmjow and Vanitas, blue-eyed characters tend to leave a lasting impression. Here are our top ten anime characters with blue eyes.

10. Khun Aguero Agnis – Tower of God

ALSO READ: To The Heads That Shine, Here Are Top 10 Bald Anime Characters Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Khun Aguero Agnes, often simply referred to as Khun, is one of Bam’s closest friends in Tower of God. He is depicted as cunning and manipulative, habitually bending the rules to suit his needs. His keen intellect often sees Khun assume the role of strategist, orchestrating complex schemes with precision. A master trickster in most people’s eyes, beneath that icy exterior is a boy who deeply cherishes those he holds dear, even willing to sacrifice himself for their safety. In this regard, his cool blue eyes perfectly mirror his kuudere personality, concealing layers of emotion beneath a seemingly icy façade.

9. Rem – Re:Zero series

ALSO READ: Top 10 Female Anime Characters With The INFP Personality Type

Advertisement

Rem, the oni with azure hair and eyes, serves dutifully at Roswaal Manor alongside her twin sister, Ram. Unlike her sibling, Rem excels in household chores and possesses a warmer disposition. Her horn, still intact, preserves her formidable powers. Initially wary of Subaru, she later develops a deep affection for him after his heroic acts. However, after her memories are devoured, she falls into a slumber, awakening with amnesia. Despite her struggles, Rem's bubbly personality shines through, particularly when freed from her fears and traumas, revealing a spirited and lovable character.

8. Ciel Phantomhive – Black Butler series

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Emo Anime Characters From Ciel Phantomhive to Zuko

In Black Butler, Ciel Phantomhive's striking blue eyes conceal a dark secret – a Faustian pact with a demon for protection and vengeance. Marked with a pentagram seal on his right eye, Ciel commands the demon, Sebastian, with a mere glance. As the Earl of the Phantomhive house, Ciel is a shrewd leader with an unyielding determination for justice. His composed exterior hides deep trauma from his past as a slave, often grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder. Yet, Ciel exhibits flashes of childish competitiveness and a weakness for sweets, offering glimpses at the vulnerable 12-year-old that he is.

7. Aqua – Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World

ALSO READ: From Fiery Hinata Shoyo To Comical Kagura, Here Are Top 10 Anime Characters With Orange Hair

Goddess Aqua of Konosuba is a paradoxical character, oscillating between incompetence and astounding power. Once an overseer judging souls for reincarnation, Aqua descends into the real world only to find herself more useful in theory than in practice. Energetic yet naive, she craves adoration for her divine status, often leading to comical misadventures. She possesses unparalleled abilities against demons and the undead, though she’s in the habit of squandering skill points on frivolous parlor tricks instead. Aqua's whimsical nature and susceptibility to flattery make her both endearing and exasperating to her companions in the Konosuba series.

6. Killua Zoldyck – Hunter x Hunter

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Monster Anime Characters Like Meruem And Ryuk

Advertisement

Killua Zoldyck from Hunter x Hunter is a young boy who embodies the dichotomy of childhood innocence and lethal prowess. As the third son of the Zoldyck family of assassins, Killua is a mischievous yet overwhelmingly intelligent 11-year-old who has been groomed for murder since birth. While usually jovial, when threatened his piercing blue eyes betray a darker side to his personality – the side of him that would kill without hesitation. He desires to forge his own path which leads him to the Hunter Exam, where he befriends Gon Freecss and is able to act as the child he is.

5. Violet Evergarden – Violet Evergarden

ALSO READ: Top 10 Female Anime Characters With The INFP Personality Type

Formerly a child soldier, the titular character of Violet Evergarden serves as an Auto Memory Doll at the post office. After initially being molded into a weapon by the army, she now attempts to understand what it means to say the words ‘I love you,’ something she was imparted with by Major Gilbert Bougainvillea. Her sapphire eyes are perpetually searching, and reflect her fervent quest to fathom the nuances that lie within human emotions. As she helps others articulate their feelings while working as an Auto Memory Doll, she learns to grapple with her own.

4. Yato – Noragami

ALSO READ: Here Are Top 10 ENTP Anime Characters, From Hanako-kun To Gojo Satoru

Yato from Noragami strives to transition from his past as the God of Calamity to become a revered God of Fortune. His impish and unpredictable nature aside, Yato does odd jobs for people around the country, in hopes of one day building his own shrine. However, his penchant for impulsive spending often impedes this goal. Beneath his carefree attitude is a rather complex moral compass, one that balances ruthlessness with compassion. His journey is kept afloat by Yukine and Hiyori, and as he navigates the challenges of his past, he works towards carving a new path for himself.

3. Kamui Kanna – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

ALSO READ: From Anya To Chopper, Top 10 Cutest Anime Characters For Kawaii Overdose

Advertisement

Kanna Kamui, the adorable little dragon from Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, captivates us with her blue eyes and youthful charm. Over hundreds of years behind her tiny frame, she exudes power and mischief, evident in her ‘play fights’ with Tohru. She forms a close bond with Kobayashi and treats her as a surrogate mother at times. While mischievous and playful, Kanna also harbors romantic feelings for Riko Saikawa, yearning for a relationship akin to that of Kobayashi and Tohru. With her gothic attire and playful antics, she effortlessly steals the spotlight, with an essence of adorable mischief that is intertwined with heartfelt affection.

2. Leonardo Watch – Blood Blockade Battlefront

ALSO READ: Top 10 Bearded Savage Characters In Anime: From Van Hohenheim To Monkey D. Garp

Leo Watch, the protagonist of Blood Blockade Battlefront, may seem like an average guy, but behind his maroon-colored hair and unassuming behavior lies a remarkable power: his striking blue eyes. Bestowed with the All-Seeing Eyes of the Gods by a mysterious entity, Leo navigates the chaos of Hellsalem's Lot in pursuit of answers, hoping to one day restore his sister's sight. Though initially timid, Leo's courage grows as he confronts the city's dangers, armed with his unique ocular abilities. He balances cowardice with courage, and expresses his emotions quite openly, whether it's excitement, fear, or annoyance.

1. Gojo Satoru – Jujutsu Kaisen

ALSO READ: Top 10 Blind Anime Characters That Thrive Beyond Sight

Advertisement

But what's this list without the most well-known blue-eyed anime character out there? Gojo Satoru is undoubtedly the number one, and here's why. As a member of the prestigious Gojo family in Jujutsu Kaisen, he holds the rare ocular jutsu known as the Six Eyes, inherited from his clan. Gojo conceals this potent ability, unleashing it only when necessary. His bright sky-blue eyes remind one of an icy ocean, captivating fans both old and new. Gojo balances his easygoing and playful personality with a ruthless attitude towards his enemies, earning respect and reverence as one of the most dangerous individuals alive. Renowned as the strongest sorcerer, he wields immense power and influence, shaping the world of Jujutsu in his time.

For more updates and lists like this from the animeverse, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.